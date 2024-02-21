State or government own 26% of Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) shares but public companies control 29% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in Sarawak Plantation Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 2 shareholders own 55% of the company

Insider ownership in Sarawak Plantation Berhad is 10%

A look at the shareholders of Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are public companies with 29% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And state or government on the other hand have a 26% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Sarawak Plantation Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sarawak Plantation Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Sarawak Plantation Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sarawak Plantation Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Sarawak Plantation Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Ta Ann Holdings Berhad with 29% of shares outstanding. With 26% and 4.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, State Of Sarawak and Yayasan Budaya Melayu Sarawak are the second and third largest shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 55% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Sarawak Plantation Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Sarawak Plantation Berhad. Insiders own RM63m worth of shares in the RM631m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Sarawak Plantation Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 9.1%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 29% of Sarawak Plantation Berhad. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Sarawak Plantation Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sarawak Plantation Berhad you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

