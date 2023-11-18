State or government are Romande Energie Holding SA's (VTX:REHN) biggest owners and were rewarded after market cap rose by CHF62m last week

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by state or government in Romande Energie Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Institutions own 11% of Romande Energie Holding

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Romande Energie Holding SA (VTX:REHN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are state or government with 46% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Clearly, state or government benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by CHF62m last week.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Romande Energie Holding.

Check out our latest analysis for Romande Energie Holding

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Romande Energie Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Romande Energie Holding. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Romande Energie Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Romande Energie Holding. State of Vaud is currently the largest shareholder, with 43% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.7% and 4.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Story continues

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Romande Energie Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 35% stake in Romande Energie Holding. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 7.7%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Romande Energie Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Romande Energie Holding you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.