State housing agency sets aside $3.5M to install solar systems in low-income households

Dec. 5—Low-income households receiving weatherization services in New Mexico could get solar-powered energy systems set up using recently approved state funds.

The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority board of directors in November approved $3.5 million from the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund to install solar systems in homes that are part of the New Mexico Energy$mart Weatherization Program.

Of the $3.5 million, $2.5 million is a cost match for a U.S. Department of Energy solar installation grant and the remaining $1 million is for multi-family projects, MFA spokesperson Kristie Garcia said.

MFA director and CEO Isidoro Hernandez in a statement said he's confident the newly approved $3.5 million combined with funding from the Department of Energy will positively impact people.

"This is our first venture into solar, and we hope to impact many New Mexico households with this funding," Hernandez said.

The New Mexico Energy$mart Weatherization Program aims to help lower electricity bills for low-income homeowners and renters by implementing household energy efficiency measures and is part of the nationwide Weatherization Assistance Program.

More information about the NM Energy$mart Weatherization Program and how to join can be found at housingnm.org.