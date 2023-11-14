State: Intermittent plumbing issues at Vladem Contemporary resolved

Nov. 13—Problems with an outdated sewer line that led to intermittent closures of public restrooms at the Vladem Contemporary have been resolved, state officials said.

The problems prompted the union representing museum employees to file a complaint with the state Occupational Health and Safety Bureau after staff members were required to clean up sewage from a backup in October.

Monica Meehan, a vice president with CWA Local 7076 representing public employees in New Mexico, said plumbing issues had been "off and on" at the state's new contemporary art museum from early October until the beginning of November.

Meehan said she visited the museum with her family Oct. 7 and spotted a sign that read "No Bathrooms." It prompted her to inquire about the issue.

Meehan said museum staff members were able to use a separate bathroom in the building gift shop, but at some points there was no public restroom, with patrons being directed to facilities at the Santa Fe Depot, adjacent to the Vladem.

She said plumbing issues on Oct. 21 caused the museum's restrooms to flood, with staff members required to perform cleanup. She said museum employees' job descriptions include the standard language of doing other duties "as assigned," but cleaning up sewage went above and beyond.

After the incident, she wrote to the state Department of Cultural Affairs, which oversees the Vladem and other museums throughout the state.

"NMMoA staff (whether or not they are bargaining-unit covered) should not be expected/required to clean up sewage," she wrote in an Oct. 23 email. "Vladem should be closed to both the public and staff while professional contractors — not staff — are employed to deal with both the plumbing and any cleanup."

In an Oct. 25 email, Department of Cultural Affairs Director of Facility Management Lino Herrera wrote the issue was caused by "unforeseen complications when dealing with the historic clay pipes that exist in Santa Fe.

Story continues

"All new buildings have hiccups to work out during the first few months," he added.

In a subsequent email, DCA spokesman Greg Gurule said he was not aware of people being directed to the Santa Fe Depot except briefly Nov. 2, when water was shut off to do road work on Montezuma Avenue.

In a statement provided by Gurule that afternoon, Herrera said the underlying issue had been corrected.

"The situation was triggered by an outdated sewer line map that caused us to tie into an out of date line," he said. "We worked closely with the City of Santa Fe Utilities Department to resolve the issue quickly. Two bathrooms were always operating at Vladem Contemporary so there was limited impact to our visitors."

Meehan said she is not aware of other plumbing issues since then. The OSHA complaint, which she said is focused on ensuring employees have access to appropriate protective equipment, is pending.

The museum opened Sept. 23.