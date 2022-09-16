U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

State of Iowa Proclaims World Day for Farmed Animals

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa has proclaimed October 2, 2022 "World Day for Farmed Animals" (WDFA) across The Hawkeye State. WDFA commemorates the more than 70 billion land animals raised for food every year; WDFA is celebrating its 39th year and is a globally-recognized program.

"Proclamations requests have been sent to all U.S. Governors and I'm particularly honored that Iowa has recognized World Day for Farmed Animals. My father was born in Rockwell City," said Eric C Lindstrom, Executive Director of Farm Animal Rights Movement. "I am quite familiar with the economics of agriculture in Iowa and knowing Governor Reynolds supports WDFA is very encouraging to our mission."

Educational events, demonstrations, and protests are held throughout the U.S. as well as other countries. This year, in-person events are planned in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, California, Oregon, Ohio, Florida, and Minnesota; in addition to numerous virtual events.

This year's observance is particularly meaningful since, in spite of 39 years of raising awareness through WDFA, and surveys that indicate 93% of consumers do not approve of the mistreatment of farmed animals, nearly all farmed animals are still raised in "factory farms," where they are caged, crowded, mutilated, manhandled, drugged, and denied their natural needs.

Furthermore, 80% of all our water is used for factory farming, in spite of widespread shortages and crippling droughts. Waste from factory farms continues to foul rivers and groundwater aquifers, worldwide, exacerbating the issue. The United Nations has declared animal farming a major contributor to global warming, and people everywhere are concerned by these developments.

On or around October 2nd, WDFA asks citizens to call public attention to these pressing issues, and to explore a wholesome, nonviolent plant-based diet. October 2nd is the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, the world's foremost advocate of sustainable farming. The program also encourages a day-long fast against slaughter.

World Day for Farmed Animals is a program of Farm Animal Rights Movement (FARM), a Washington DC-based national nonprofit organization advocating for animal rights and veganism since 1976. For years, FARM was the only national animal rights organization fighting for farmed animals. For more information, visit farmusa.org or worlddayforfarmedanimals.org.

Contact: Eric Lindstrom, eric@farmusa.org




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/state-of-iowa-proclaims-world-day-for-farmed-animals-301624907.html

SOURCE Farm Animal Rights Movement

