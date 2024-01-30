The State Journal-Register relocates news operations

The building at 2144 S. MacArthur Blvd. is where The State Journal-Register news operations will be located as of Feb. 1.

The State Journal-Register will move news operations this week.

Beginning Feb. 1, reporters and editors will be based at 2144 S. MacArthur Blvd. The staff previously worked from the Quantum Centre building at 421 S. Grand Ave. West.

"No matter where the office is located or who occupies the editor's seat, readers can rest assured that The State Journal-Register will remain committed to providing Springfield and central Illinois with essential local news coverage," said executive editor Leisa Richardson. Last week, Gannett announced Richardson would become executive editor at the Greenville (S.C.) News. A search has started for her replacement.

More: SJ-R moving its news offices to the Quantum Centre on South Grand Avenue

The former SJ-R office building at Ninth Street between Monroe Street and Capitol Avenue was sold to Sangamon County in 2021.

The new workspace is in a building owned by SHP Properties and is home to Patton Financial Group and several other businesses.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: The State Journal-Register moves to new office space