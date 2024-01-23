State to mark death of worker at Golden Hill State Park

Jan. 23—Flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday in honor of Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation employee Aaron J. Peters. The member of the regional sawyer crew was fatally injured Jan. 17 while involved in tree removal at Golden Hill State Park in Niagara County.

"Aaron Peters' tragic death reminds us that New York State employees often put themselves in harm's way while working to improve the safety of their fellow citizens and colleagues," Hochul said in a release. "He will not be forgotten by his friends and family, and my heart goes out to all of those whose lives he touched."

Aaron worked at the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for three years, and served on the regional ropes access team and sawyer crew. He had deep family ties to the state park system. He was the son of recently retired Niagara Region Deputy General Manager Ron Peters and Jennifer Ray, who recently left the regional business office.