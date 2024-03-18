State of ocean freight with FMC Commissioner Carl Bentzel – WTT

On Episode 695 of WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, Dooner is talking to Commissioner Carl Bentzel of the Federal Maritime Commission. They’re diving deep on the Red Sea conflict, safe passage in trade, Panama Canal water levels and the state of U.S. ports.



Sope Creek Capital founder Kevin Nolan is doing his best Elvis impression as he talks about the brokerage casino. Can brokers really beat the house? Nolan has taken a ton of gambles in this industry, and today he tells us what worked, what didn’t and what he’d never do again.



Travelers’ Scott Pipicelli is looking at trucking insurance losses and the tech that can prevent them.





Plus, March Madness logistics, Flock Freight layoffs, a unique way to strap, dating on spring break, cargo ships hitting cranes in Turkey, and more.



