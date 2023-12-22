State officials: Renovations underway for Cambria County Assistance Office move to Hiram G. Andrews Center

Dec. 22—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Renovations at the Hiram G. Andrews Center in Upper Yoder Township have started in order to house the Cambria County Assistance Office that will move there in the spring, state officials said.

"Work has already begun to renovate the space to accommodate Cambria (County Assistance Office) employees and the Pennsylvanians who use the services provided," state Department of Labor and Industry press secretary Trevor Monk said.

The Department of Labor and Industry operates the Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center, 727 Goucher St.

The assistance office, which will move from its current location in downtown Johnstown, will be located in the same building as CTI, but in a separate section — to the left of the main entrance.

"The Cambria County Assistance Office will be in the space formerly occupied by the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation Johnstown District Office," Monk said.

To help with transportation, officials said, a new bus stop has been added to the current Cambria County Assistance Office location at 625 Main St. Buses will take riders to the office's new location at the Hiram G. Andrews Center, which is already served by two bus routes. Free parking will also be available for those accessing the assistance office.

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services officials have touted the move as a net positive for the area due to taxpayer savings and increased access.

"DHS takes seriously its charge to support Pennsylvanians and regularly evaluates (County Assistance Office) locations to ensure people in the communities across the commonwealth have ample access to the benefits, services and resources they need while also being stewards of taxpayer dollars," state DHS press secretary Brandon Cwalina said.

"This move to a state-owned facility will reduce costs of operating the (Cambria County Assistance Office) facility, saving taxpayer dollars while improving customer service and increasing access to co-located resources provided on site at (the Hiram G. Andrews Center) by the (Pennsylvania) Department of Labor and Industry."

According to Cambria County GIS maps, the 625 Main St. location is owned by the City of Philadelphia Trust. Cwalina confirmed that the Cambria County Assistance Office has rented the property since 2001. The trust did not return a call for comment on Thursday about the building's future.

Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff said it would have been helpful to have advance notice about the state office's move out of the downtown area. He also wondered if the move would cause difficulty for many downtown residents, especially those who likely can walk to the Main Street site.

Monk noted that none of the operations at the Commonwealth Technical Institute will be affected by the move.

"The CAO will have its own entrance and will not be accessible to staff and students without using the dedicated entrance," he said.

The assistance office will provide its own security during operating hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with CTI security officers patrolling the exterior and interior during non-operating hours.

State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, has opposed the move and said in a statement that he's contacted DHS officials to request information about the relocation and any applicable section of the Downtown Location Law. That statute is "designed to facilitate the revitalization of traditional central and neighborhood business districts throughout the commonwealth."

Burns also questioned why the office is moving to a more affluent municipality when many clients likely reside in the downtown area, where there is a nearly 40% poverty rate.

"It's clear the best place for this office is near the people that need your services," he said in the statement. "Moving creates a hardship for clients."

Assistance office services can also be accessed by visiting www.dhs.pa.gov/compass, visiting the myCOMPASS mobile app or calling 877-395-8930.