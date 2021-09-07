U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

The State of Oklahoma Implements ezIQC® to Streamline Construction Procurement

Gordian
·2 min read

ezIQC® Now Accessible in Oklahoma Through a Statewide Convenience Contract

Greenville, SC, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, the leading provider of facility and construction cost data, software and expertise, has announced their new, multi-year partnership with the State of Oklahoma. The State of Oklahoma has entered into an agreement with Gordian to implement ezIQC® through the statewide convenience contract SW0245. The contract is now available through the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

ezIQC is a Gordian Job Order Contracting (JOC) solution that brings speed and efficiency to the construction procurement process by establishing local, competitively awarded prices upfront, eliminating the need to bid each project separately. The statewide contract will allow Oklahoma’s state and local government agencies and educational institutions to get repairs, renovations, upgrades, as well as straightforward new construction underway quickly, saving valuable time and money.

"It’s an honor for Gordian to partner with the State of Oklahoma to implement an ezIQC program that both maximizes taxpayer dollars and generates funds statewide,” said William Pollak, President at Gordian. “We’re proud to help public servants maximize their resources and complete projects faster for their communities by providing comprehensive data, robust software and unmatched industry expertise."

ezIQC is powered by a customized Construction Task Catalog® (CTC), created exclusively for construction procurement. The CTC contains local material, labor and equipment pricing for common Tasks, brands and specs across four separate regions in the State of Oklahoma. Through the CTC, the program will provide every job order with price transparency, auditability and cost control. Oklahoma’s agencies and institutions will also benefit from the expertise of Gordian's dedicated account managers, who will assist with Joint Scope Meetings, developing detailed Scope of Work documents and reviewing all price proposals from awarded contractors.

About Gordian
Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leader in facility and construction cost data, software and services for all phases of the building lifecycle. A pioneer of Job Order Contracting, Gordian’s solutions also include proprietary RSMeans data and Facility Intelligence Solutions. From planning to design, procurement, construction and operations, Gordian’s solutions help clients maximize efficiency, optimize cost savings and increase building quality.

CONTACT: Sarah Huet de Guerville Gordian 8644518036 s.huetdeguerville@gordian.com


