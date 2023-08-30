State Personnel Office director to retire after nearly four decades in public service

Aug. 29—State Personnel Office Director Teresa Padilla is retiring after nearly 40 years in public service, including more than 20 years in state government.

Padilla's last day will be Thursday.

"One of the greatest benefits of working for the State of New Mexico is the amazing defined pension retirement plan," Padilla said Tuesday in a statement. "After 40 years of public service, I am happy to retire at the end of August and look forward to spending more time with my family and friends."

The State Personnel Office essentially is state government's human resources department. It is responsible for the administration and oversight of the state's classified service personnel system, which consists of about 18,000 employees from some 68 executive agencies, boards and commissions.

Padilla, who maintained a low profile and was always responsive to requests, said she was "eternally grateful" to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for the opportunity to serve as state personnel director.

"The work has been rewarding and the ultimate achievement in my career," she said. "I have been fortunate to have worked alongside some of the most talented people I have ever met, who are committed to bettering everyday New Mexicans' lives."

The governor said in a statement Padilla "ushered the state through a monumental and safe transition back to in-person work following the COVID-19 pandemic."

The state's decision to rescind its remote work policy and force employees to return to the office generated resistance from labor leaders, but it didn't lead to a mass exodus of employees as some had predicted.

"While leading the State Personnel Office, [Padilla] created a strong infrastructure that will serve state employees for decades," Lujan Grisham said. "I want to wish Teresa a well-deserved retirement and thank her for her service to the State of New Mexico."

Story continues

Padilla is a lifelong Santa Fe resident and a graduate of Santa Fe High School.

Her public service career began in 1985 when she went to work at the Santa Fe County jail. She served as human resources director for two detention centers for 16 years before joining the state Department of Health as a payroll administrator in 2001. She became the department's human resources director in 2011 before being named deputy director of the State Personnel Office in September 2021. She was appointed director in July 2022.

The office's general counsel, Dylan Lange, will serve as interim director. According to the news release, he has more than 10 years of experience in state government working on complex civil litigation cases for state agencies, boards and commissions.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.