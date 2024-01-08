New state program offers down payment help to Ohio home buyers

Despite a rise in interest rates, competition remains high for central Ohio homes.

Ohio homebuyers may find relief from record-high down payments in a new state program that launched Monday.

Called Ohio Homebuyer Plus, the program provides higher returns and potential tax breaks for savings accounts used for home down payments.

The program, one of several down payment assistance programs in the state, comes as rising home prices and mortgage rates push down payments to record highs. According to Realtor.com, the median down payment on a home was 14.7% of the purchase price, or $30,000, during the third quarter of 2023. That's nearly twice the amount from three years earlier and the highest ever.

In Ohio, where home prices are below the national average, the median down payment was $15,064, or 12.3% of the purchase price.

“From rising purchase costs to some of the highest mortgage rates in two decades, prospective buyers could use some added support," Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague said in a news release about the new program. "Ohio Homebuyer Plus does just that by offering an enhanced interest rate to help Ohioans save and grow their money more quickly.”

Customers in the program who deposit money with participating banks and credit unions receive two benefits: an increase in interest on the savings and state tax benefits from the amount deposited in the accounts.

The interest rate benefit changes every quarter and now stands at 2.59% in addition to the lender's ordinary rate, according to the Treasurer’s office.

In addition, account holders can deduct up to $5,000 in contributions to the accounts, along with interest earned in the accounts, from Ohio gross taxable income. Others, such as parents or grandparents, can also deduct up to $5,000 in contributions to the accounts from their state taxable income.

"What I love about this program is it allows for those who may not be ready to purchase to prepare a special savings account for the home," said Jessica Bing, chief operations officer for Telhio Credit Union, one of the participating Ohio Homebuyer Plus lenders.

To quality, customers must:

Be an Ohio resident at least 18 years old

Only use the money for a down payment or closing costs on a primary residence in Ohio

Use the money within five years of starting the account

Maintain a minimum balance of $100 and a maximum of $100,000

Participating lenders so far include: The Community Bank; Farmers & Merchants Bank; KEMBA Financial Credit Union; Pathways Financial Credit Union; Quest Federal Credit Union; The Savings Bank; Superior Credit Union; and Telhio.

“We know that affordable housing is a challenge in central Ohio and so many area residents are struggling to buy homes in these conditions,” said Donna Grimmett, KEMBA’s chief financial officer. “This program creates an opportunity for central Ohioans to enhance their financial stability by saving for - and eventuallybuying - a home, truly making dreams come true.”

Ohio Homebuyer Plus is the latest of several down payment assistance programs available to Ohio homebuyers.

Others include Your Choice! Down Payment Assistance administered by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, which offers a loan that can be used as a down payment for either 2.5% or 5% of the purchase price, depending on buyers' finances.

Buyers must make less than a certain amount (currently $121,320 for a one- or two-person household) and work with a participating lender. The loan is forgiven after seven years if buyers keep the home as their primary residence.

Several other down payment programs are available for specific buyers such as those in certain cities or certain jobs or with certain incomes. Home buyers should check with individual lenders about programs that might apply to them.

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: State launches program to help home buyers