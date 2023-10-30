State of Rochester's Economy in 2023: Here are some takeaways from the annual luncheon

Rochester's regional economic health was the subject of an October luncheon held in the city's downtown.

The Rochester Downtown Development Corporation hosted its third annual State of Rochester’s Economy at the Hyatt Regency on Main Street. Since 2021, industry experts and leaders in the community have gathered to discuss trends and changes in the region’s economy.

Here are some takeaways.

City officials and local business owners gather at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Rochester for RDDC's 2023 State of the ROC Economy presentation on Monday, October 2, 2023.

The U.S. might experience a mild recession soon, but it could be avoided, economist Hameed said.

The event included insights from Farhan Hameed, senior economist of Wilmington Trust, who shared predictions for the local economy's future.

As of August, the U.S. economy is still experiencing growth, Hameed said, but interest rates have been on the rise and the 10-year treasury yield is the highest it’s been in more than a decade.

He said to avoid the recession, consumer spending has to remain strong, but he predicts both businesses and individuals are going to be tightening their belts.

According to Hameed, the U.S. is could experience a “soft landing” rather than a recession with the help of solid consumer spending, job and GDP growth and slowing inflation. However, those chances could be slim because of rising credit delinquencies, the resumption of student loan payments and the continued risk of federal government shutdowns, Hameed said.

Since this past June inflation has slowly been decreasing, and it is expected that by July of 2024, inflation could be 2.6%, Hameed said.

U.S. unemployment rate remains low, according to the latest figures.

In September, the U.S. Labor Department announced that the national unemployment rate is 3.8% and wage growth is slightly down, USA TODAY reports.

In Rochester, that rate was 3.5% as of August, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics.

Attention turns to the Federal Reserve. Will it raise interest rates again in another attempt to lower inflation?

We'll have to wait and see. But USA TODAY's Economics and Jobs Reporter Paul Davidson reports that some economists are forecasting the Fed will keep interest rates as-is.

A proposed Business in downtown Rochester will remain the subject of much debate in the coming weeks and months.

Outside of the Hyatt, a protest against an RDDC-endorsed plan for downtown Rochester took place.

Members of the No BID ROC movement, one of them dressed as a poop emoji, handed out information fliers that counter RDDC's pitch to create a Business Improvement District, known as a BID, in the city's core.

BIDs are public-private economic development organizations established in specific neighborhoods to provide public services that go above and beyond what the local government can provide.

The money to fund those enhanced services mostly comes from mandatory fees paid by merchants and property owners within the districts.

In Rochester, the debate over BID centers on whether downtown can be an inclusive, welcoming space to all if a BID exists and whether this is the best use of public dollars.

At the luncheon, Galin Brooks, president and CEO of RDDC, shared information on BID as well as recent data on market trends and performance within the downtown area.

Brooks read a statement out loud that she said explains the RDDC's vision for downtown Rochester, including that it "will solidify its position as the region’s historic and vibrant center of bustling community activity.”

