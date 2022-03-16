U.S. markets closed

State of Sales Enablement Content Tools Report Released

·1 min read

In the first of its kind report by an independent analyst, Trust Enablement, a new report on the state of sales enablement technology is now available for FREE, publicly on their website.

WINTHROP, Mass. , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Enablement has completed its first analyst report on the sales enablement technology space. The Best Sales Tools, the research and analysis arm of Trust Enablement, completed this report by working with software from 14 vendors in this market.

The goal of this research, as Trust Enablement Founder, John Moore, reminded us, was to aid buyers in finding the right solutions based upon their industry, existing tech stack, and business challenges.

Moore noted: "We have made progress towards our goal with this first report and the conversations we have had this quarter. It is just the beginning and next quarter; we continue the process."

Which vendor came out on top?

Data Dwell, an enablement company in Iceland, outperformed all other vendors in the report with the most robust reporting capabilities on the market.

Olafur Thorkelsson, CEO of Data Dwell, had this to say. "Working closely with marketing teams and having the opportunity to provide actionable content insights that support sales success is core to our mission. It is great to see our objectives validated with this category leadership acknowledgment."

Behind Data Dwell, all other vendors came in with fundamentally the same reporting capabilities.

The report goes on to identify other category leaders, with the following recommendations for companies to consider:

  • Technology companies using Salesforce CRM: Data Dwell

  • Technology companies using Microsoft Dynamics: Paperflite

  • Technology companies using Hubspot CRM: Paperflite, Enable.us, Allego

  • Any company looking for a complete sales content, learning, and coaching platform: Saleshood, Highspot

  • Financial service companies: Seismic, Highspot, Allego

  • Manufacturing companies: Showell, Saleshood

  • Life Sciences companies (esp. pharmaceuticals): Pitcher, Saleshood, Allego

You can read the full content insights report on The Best Sales Tools, where it is publicly available.

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12909330

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/state-of-sales-enablement-content-tools-report-released-301504409.html

SOURCE Trust Enablement

