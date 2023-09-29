Unveiling the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) recently announced a dividend of $0.69 per share, payable on 2023-10-12, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-29. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into State Street Corporations dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does State Street Corporation Do?

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $36.7 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $3.5 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2022, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs more than 42,000 worldwide.

State Street Corporation's Dividend Analysis: A Comprehensive Look

A Glimpse at State Street Corporation's Dividend History

State Street Corporation has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1984. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. State Street Corporation has increased its dividend each year since 2009. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 14 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

State Street Corporation's Dividend Analysis: A Comprehensive Look

Breaking Down State Street Corporation's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, State Street Corporation currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.75% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.12%. This suggests an expectation of increase dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, State Street Corporation's annual dividend growth rate was 6.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 8.00% per year. And over the past decade, State Street Corporation's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 9.80%.

Based on State Street Corporation's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of State Street Corporation stock as of today is approximately 5.51%.

State Street Corporation's Dividend Analysis: A Comprehensive Look

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, State Street Corporation's dividend payout ratio is 0.34.

State Street Corporation's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks State Street Corporation's profitability 5 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. State Street Corporation's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and State Street Corporation's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. State Street Corporation's revenue has increased by approximately 1.40% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 56.38% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, State Street Corporation's earnings increased by approximately 10.10% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 46.23% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 6.30%, which underperforms than approximately 53.35% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering State Street Corporation's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, modest payout ratio, solid profitability, and fair growth metrics, it can be inferred that the company is likely to sustain its dividends in the foreseeable future. However, investors should keep a close eye on the company's revenue and earnings growth rates as they underperform compared to global competitors. Despite this, State Street Corporation remains a potentially rewarding investment for dividend-focused investors.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

