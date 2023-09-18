State Street (NYSE:STT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

State Street Corporation's (NYSE:STT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.69 on 12th of October. This makes the dividend yield 3.8%, which is above the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for State Street

State Street's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, State Street has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but State Street's payout ratio of 34% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 9.7%. The future payout ratio could be 36% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

State Street Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.96 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.76. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

We Could See State Street's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that State Street has grown earnings per share at 6.0% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

State Street Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for State Street that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.