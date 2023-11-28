State Street Poaches Global Head of ETFs From Invesco

State Street Global Advisors has named Anna Paglia as chief business officer and global head of ETFs. She previously worked at Invesco.

Reporting to SSGA CEO Yie-Hsin Hung, Paglia will be responsible for developing the long-term growth strategy for the firm's ETF, index, cash and defined contribution businesses to increase the group’s tailored solutions for its clients.

She will lead a new global business team formed earlier this year, responsible for product innovation, business intelligence, competitive positioning, emerging trends, client needs and product expertise.

Based in Boston, she will take on the role early next year. It comes after Rory Tobin announced his retirement from his role as global head of SPDR and head of EMEA, or Europe, Middle East and Asia, in June.

Paglia joins from Invesco where she was global head of ETFs and indexed strategies having joined the group in 2010 as head of legal for the firm’s U.S. ETF and UIT business.

She helped drive Invesco’s platform to include more than 350 exchange-traded funds globally with more than $460 billion assets under management.

Over the past four years, she has helped launch 104 new ETFs across U.S., Europe and Canada.

Financial Industry Background

Prior to her time at Invesco, Paglia spent two years at Barclays Global Investors between 2004 and 2006 before joining K&L Gates as a partner.

Hung commented: "With Anna’s depth of industry and ETF experience, she will be well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to our firm’s future direction in the years ahead.

Paglia added: “The firm's commitment to client-centricity, innovation and investing for the future align perfectly with my approach in developing a robust strategy and creating long-term value.”

Last week, SSGA named Ann Prendergast as head of its business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, also reporting to Hung, who joined in September 2022.





