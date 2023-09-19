State tells Energy Department to excavate LANL waste pits -- at $805 million cost

Sep. 18—State regulators have rejected the U.S. Energy Department's $12 million proposal to cap and cover unlined waste pits at Los Alamos National Laboratory and instead say the best option is for the agency to excavate it at an estimated cost of $805 million.

The federal agency's environmental managers contend covering the dumpsite in Area C with a 2-foot-thick, rock-and-dirt cap would not only be far less costly but also would be safer for workers, the environment and the community than digging up waste with radioactive material mixed in.

But the state Environment Department argues in a written statement excavating the site, while more expensive, would erase the hazards — including to groundwater — and wouldn't endanger workers if done correctly.

"Excavation will ensure that the source of contamination ... is removed," the Environment Department's opinion said. "It removes the source of contamination and eliminates the need for long-term monitoring and maintenance of the cover."

There will be a public comment period before the state issues a final remedy. Federal managers can request a hearing to challenge the state's conclusions.

The 75-year-old dumpsite was shut down in 1974 after taking in radioactive waste, caustic chemicals, treatment-plant sludge and a variety of trash, according to records. Critics contend the substances were never characterized during the Cold War to peg their hazards, creating a potentially toxic stew in unprotected caverns.

Two years ago, federal officials estimated the site contains 190,000 cubic yards of varied waste, and that about 240,000 cubic yards of material would have to be removed if the waste were excavated.

Area C's underground entrails consist of seven pits and 108 shafts, with concrete filling only 10 of the shafts.

The state's opinion echoes the concerns of environmentalists and anti-nuclear activists that the unlined pits could allow contaminants to eventually seep into groundwater, even though the aquifer is about 1,000 feet below the waste site.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Energy's Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office wrote in an email the agency stands by its analysis that capping the old disposal site, combined with vigilant oversight, is the best choice.

"This recommendation would be protective of the health and safety of site workers, the environment and the public, including those who may live near, or use, the transportation routes that would be needed to dispose of excavated material," spokeswoman Stephanie Gallagher wrote. "It also utilizes techniques that have been successfully used at dozens of landfill sites in the arid environment of the Southwest, and at Los Alamos."

The field office weighed the risk to workers who would remove the waste and package it, and to the public that would be affected as the waste was trucked through communities for years, Gallagher wrote.

Gallagher told The New Mexican in August 2021 the cover would capture moisture from precipitation and hold it until it evaporates, preventing it from passing through the buried waste and carrying contaminants to the aquifer. It also would act as a filter for escaping gases from a vapor plume located below the waste, Gallagher said.

Without water percolating through the waste, there is no development of leachate — contaminated water — to absorb into the soil, she said. Research also shows the growth of native vegetation on the cover further removes moisture that could cause toxic leaching.

But the Environment Department in its opinion rebuffed the notion that the earthen cap is an adequate barrier.

The natural cap can't stop roots from penetrating and animals from burrowing deep into this cover and damaging it, the state agency said. Nor can it shield the toxic vapor intrusions from an unlined pit into the groundwater.

Using a computer-driven, unmanned earthmover — as was done on another waste site — can allow the refuse to be excavated remotely without endangering workers, the state said.

Where the waste would go after it's excavated has yet to be determined and will depend on the type of waste that is identified through analysis, Environment Department spokesman Matthew Maez wrote in an email.

"NMED will not specify where the waste will go, as long as it is an appropriate disposal facility," Maez wrote.

An anti-nuclear watchdog called the state's firm position on Area C's waste removal "an important win for genuine cleanup."

"LANL's plan would leave existing radioactive and toxic wastes uncharacterized and forever buried in unlined pits and trenches as a permanent threat to groundwater," Jay Coghlan, executive director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico, wrote in an email.

If state regulators remain steadfast in demanding this and other disposal sites at the lab — including the massive Area G — are cleaned up rather than capped, the costs "could explode into the tens of billions of dollars."

This could throw a wrinkle into the lab's ballooning nuclear weapons budget as it seeks to produce 30 plutonium bomb cores, or pits, per year, he argued.

Congress isn't likely to increase funding exponentially to cover all the expenses, perhaps forcing a hard choice between paying for weapons production and cleanup, Coghlan wrote.

"That nuclear weapons programs would automatically win is not a given," he added.