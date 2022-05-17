The State Treasury selects Innofactor to deliver IT expert services

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on May 17, 2022, at 13:20 Finnish time

The State Treasury of Finland has selected Innofactor in a dynamic purchasing system to provide IT expert services to support the development and maintenance of a Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM system. The tasks of the experts include the development, maintenance and support services of the CRM system that is already in use in the State Treasury. The development will be carried out mainly with agile methods according to the operating models of the State Treasury.

Based on the assessment of the yearly work under the agreement provided by the State Treasury, Innofactor estimates the revenue of the agreement to be at least EUR 5.0 million. The agreement period is eight years.

The State Treasury is an agency operating under the Ministry of Finance (VM). The State Treasury serves central government, citizens, the municipal sector, communities and companies.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, May 17, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has approximately 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles


