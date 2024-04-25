State unemployment rate steady at 3.1% in March

Hawaii's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.1% in March to match the previous month, according to recent data from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 3,000 positions over the same period.

The state's jobless rate has barely budged over the past two years with a high of 3.3% during that time and a low of 2.8%.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8% in March, down from 3.9% in February.

