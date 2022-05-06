Stateless Named as a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing

Image

BOULDER, Colo., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stateless, network automation for the hybrid multi-cloud era, has been recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing" for 2022.

The report states that "multi-cloud adoption is becoming commonplace as organizations seek to leverage best-in-class capabilities from multiple public cloud providers and to meet emerging demands from their business leaders."

Stateless most recently launched its Cloud Connect Service, providing IP (Layer 3) automation at scale, with both native capabilities and full integration with global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) leaders, such as Console Connect and Packetfabric. This new service sits on their API-First, multi-tenant Stateless Software Router, providing customers a full end-to-end solution for hybrid multi-cloud architectures.

"We believe this recognition by Gartner is a validation of our innovation efforts and continued positioning within the hybrid multi cloud market," states Nichole Sterling, Vice President of Growth at Stateless, "we have focused on understanding both end-user and service provider complexities, opening up new avenues for the platform and driving adoption as an overall solution."

Stateless is well positioned for the continued growth of multi cloud by delivering Hybrid IT software solutions for service providers to drive their interconnection revenue.

You can download the latest report on the Gartner portal or check out the recent announcement on LinkedIn.

Gartner, "Cool Vendors™ in Cloud Computing 2022" report was published on April 26, 2022, by analysts Sid Nag, Arun Chandrasekaran, Andrew Lerner, and Manjunath Bhat. ID G00765885.

Disclaimer - GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

