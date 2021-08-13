U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.09
    +7.26 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.91
    +16.06 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.95
    -21.12 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -1.07 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.80
    +28.00 (+1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.58 (+2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    +0.0062 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3871
    +0.0063 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5590
    -0.8630 (-0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,421.27
    +2,031.66 (+4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.33
    +33.84 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Statement on the 100th commemoration of Treaty No. 11

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, issued the following statement:

"This summer marks the 100th commemoration of Treaty No. 11, a historic agreement between the Government of Canada and representatives of the Gwich'in, Sahtu, Dehcho and Tłı̨chǫ Peoples in the Northwest Territories. Adhesions to the Treaty took place in July 1922, as Treaty Commissioner H.A. Conroy travelled to the various communities. Treaty No. 11 was made during the summer of 1921 in Fort Providence, Fort Simpson, Fort Wrigley (now Wrigley), Fort Norman (now Tulita), and Rae (now Behchokǫ̀). Poor weather prevented the Treaty Commissioner from reaching Fort Liard until the summer of 1922.

"As the last of the Numbered Treaties, Treaty No. 11 set the foundation for a long-lasting and ever-growing partnership and nation-to-nation relationship between the signatories and Canada. Canada recognizes that this treaty is a foundational document in the history of Canada, as are the other historic Treaties.

"Treaties are living agreements that guide our relationship and commits us all to work together to find practical and innovative solutions to meet common objectives. We are working with Indigenous partners in the Northwest Territories to advance their vision of self-determination and rebuilding their nations. This includes negotiating agreements that focus on the priorities of communities, supporting them in rebuilding capacity and addressing issues important to them . Together, we will continue to work toward a better, more inclusive Canada, for all Nations.

"Canada acknowledges the dedication and resilience of the Gwich'in, Sahtu, Dehcho and Tłı̨chǫ communities in planning and organizing many commemorative events across the Territory, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This commemoration is an opportunity to recognize and acknowledge our Treaty relationship, the ongoing obligations and responsibilities of the Treaties, and how Canada must reconcile its past so that we can continue to build a stronger and healthier future.

The Treaty No. 11 commemorations serve not only as a reminder of our history but also shape our path forward in enhancing our nation-to-nation relationships between the Government of Canada and First Nations."

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous
Facebook: @GCIndigenous
Instagram: @gcindigenous
Twitter: @CrownIndigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c2710.html

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Is Having Its #MeToo Moment. What It Means for China’s Tech Stocks.

    The furor over a sexual-assault incident at Alibaba represents peril for China’s tech sector because it lends an additional stick to authorities bent on beating up big online platforms.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Slumped Today

    On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed its $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill containing at least $9 billion in funding for various fuel cell technologies. This was a clear win for a company with a name like FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), shares of which surged 4% on the day the bill passed. Today is Wednesday, and today, FuelCell stock is down 9.2% (as of 3:25 p.m. EDT).

  • Marijuana: Cannabis CEOs signal confidence on banking law reform

    The leaders of America's largest cannabis companies are getting confident Congress could pass important marijuana banking reforms.

  • How One GOP Senator Got Millions in Extra Tax Breaks for His Wealthy Donors

    According to a report out this week from ProPublica, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) helped some of his extraordinarily wealthy donors gain millions in additional tax breaks through the 2017 tax law passed by a Republican-controlled Congress and signed into law by then President Donald Trump. Johnson publicly opposed the GOP tax bill for a time, while calling for a more generous tax break for pass-through companies, which allow business owners to pay taxes on their personal returns. The bill writers gra

  • Rand Paul reveals his wife invested in remdesivir parent company Gilead Sciences at the start of the pandemic

    Congressional members are required to disclose stock trades within 45 days. Rand Paul’s reporting came 16 months late.

  • Money Reimagined: A Turning Point for Crypto

    Even as crypto lost a battle over taxes in Congress this week, it felt like a victory, says CoinDesk's chief content officer.

  • Texas Cruise Outbreak; CDC Panel Backs Third Shot: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- A panel of CDC advisers unanimously backed a recommendation that people in the U.S. with weakened immune systems should get three shots of Covid vaccine. Houston’s main school district defied Texas Governor Greg Abbott and voted for a mask requirement when classes resume in less than two weeks. Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. school district, will require all employees without a medical or religious waiver to get Covid-19 vaccinations. Three teachers and a teacher’s

  • Tesla's Musk hopes to make first cars at Berlin plant in Oct

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla hopes to make the first cars at its "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, near Berlin, in October or soon afterwards, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday. Tesla has pushed back the expected opening of the gigafactory to late 2021, blaming German bureaucratic hurdles. The plant has also faced local public resistance due to environmental concerns.

  • Howard Dean Names ‘Canary In The Coal Mine’ Who May Signal Ron DeSantis' Downfall

    The former Democratic Party leader said there's one key thing Florida's Republican governor doesn't seem to have grasped about the coronavirus.

  • Summers Faults Biden’s Effort to Champion Lower Gasoline Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers criticized President Joe Biden’s efforts to lower the price of gasoline, saying it should be allowed to rise because fossil fuel consumption warms the planet.Summers said in an interview Friday on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” that the Biden administration should instead adjust its trade and economic policies to help lower the price of other goods.“There’s no more important price to increase in the American economy than the pr

  • Many Americans aren’t going back to work, but it’s not for the reason you might expect

    Based on preliminary data from more than two dozen states, which have already cut off an extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits to some 3.5 million Americans, it may be. Dr. Arindrajit Dube, a professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, has looked at what has happened in those states. He notes that half of U.S. states have ended all or most of the pandemic unemployment insurance (UI) programs, the vast majority in June. All have stopped the $300 weekly payments, called Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or PUC.

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • Explaining the infrastructure bill's impact on cryptocurrency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why the cryptocurrency community isn't excited about the bipartisan infrastructure bill.&nbsp;

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • 5.5% GDP growth in 2022 plausible amid budget reconciliation: BofA

    The Senate’s passing of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Tuesday, Aug. 10, sets the stage to add around $550 billion in new spending. According to a Bank of America Global Research report, BofA’s forecast of 5.5% real GDP growth for 2022 remains feasible.

  • Fed to unveil bond-buying taper plan next month; jobless rate to fall slowly: Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will announce a plan to taper its asset purchases in September, according to a solid majority of economists polled by Reuters who also said the U.S. jobless rate would remain above its pre-pandemic level for at least a year. Since the release last week of a strong U.S. jobs report, which showed an unexpectedly sharp drop in the unemployment rate to 5.4% in July, a flurry of Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank might start reducing its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) sooner rather than later. Nearly two-thirds of respondents, 28 of 43, said the Fed is likely to announce a taper of its asset purchases - currently set at $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of MBS per month - at its September meeting.

  • No Pressure Suits? Bezos, Branson Spark Alarm Over Safety in Space

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaires who blasted into space in recent weeks did so with style. Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos sported a cowboy hat after landing and Richard Branson wore a blue Virgin Galactic jumpsuit he’d called “sexy.”To some of the world’s leading experts in space-travel safety, something else stood out: Neither company equipped the passengers of their spacecraft with pressure suits to protect them from a rapid decompression outside Earth’s atmosphere.Such suits are required by NASA and

  • Gov't stimulus is 'keeping people from working': Fmr YUM! Brands CEO

    David Novak, host of 'How Leaders Lead' podcast, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the health of the U.S. labor market.

  • ‘Iconoclast’ Rand Paul’s stock disclosure shows he’s just one of the herd after all

    Linda Blackford: This deal doesn’t just reflect poorly on Paul and his wife. It also shows how the elites of either party trade on their status to get ahead in ways that regular folks simply cannot.

  • Trump mocked after sending out another bizarre press release asking ‘do you miss me yet?’ in all caps

    Chorus of ‘no’ greets former president’s Twitter statement released via spokesperson due to ban from platform