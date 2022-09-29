U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,640.47
    -78.57 (-2.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,225.61
    -458.13 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,737.51
    -314.13 (-2.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,674.93
    -40.31 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.62
    +0.39 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.90
    +2.30 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    +0.13 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9823
    +0.0084 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1151
    +0.0265 (+2.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4040
    +0.2820 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,436.94
    -42.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.40
    -1.58 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Statement on action taken to further address harassment, discrimination, and other barriers in the federal workplace

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, made the following statement today following the Black Class Action Secretariat's announcement that it will file a complaint with the United Nations and request the appointment of a special rapporteur to investigate discrimination against Black employees in the Public Service:

"The Government of Canada is actively working to address harms and create a diverse and inclusive public service free of discrimination and harassment. Our workforce must be representative of the communities we serve, our federal workplaces should be welcoming, safe and supportive environments. We recognize that many Black employees are frustrated and want to see action to address issues of discrimination. We are listening and taking concrete steps.

That's why we are taking steps to develop a restorative engagement program (REP) for employees who have suffered harassment and discrimination to share their personal accounts and lived experience in a safe, confidential space and contribute to systemic change. The knowledge, ideas and insights shared by employees would support organizational culture change and assist the government in developing further initiatives and programs aimed at addressing issues of workplace harassment and discrimination. This work will be led by a diverse expert review panel to work with various stakeholders, including employee networks and unions, to design the program.

Furthermore, the Government of Canada is reviewing systems and processes for addressing current and historical complaints to ensure employees can continue to make valuable contributions to Canada, in a safe and healthy workplace.

Recognizing that Black public servants can face barriers in career advancement, as well as distinct mental health challenges, the Government of Canada has begun working with Black public servants to co-create a Black Mental Health Fund and plan to address other barriers in the workplace. Budget 2022 committed to $3.7 million to support this work.

At the same time, in response to feedback from employees and stakeholders, we are making important progress in removing discrimination from our institutions by amending legislation, introducing new programs, and collecting disaggregated data. This includes:

  • Amending the Public Service Employment Act to address systemic barriers in the public service staffing system that may exist for equity-seeking groups.

  • Co-developing the Mosaic Leadership Development program, which focuses on preparing leaders from under-represented groups to take on executive positions.

  • Introducing the Mentorship Plus program to support equity-seeking employment and ensuring that Executive Leadership Development Programs have at least 50 per cent of its participants from equity-seeking groups.

  • Selecting diverse executives through deliberate talent management for Assistant Deputy Ministers positions to lead organizations throughout the public service.

  • Raising the visibility of diverse talented employees who have the skills, experience, and potential to take on senior leadership roles through mentorship, sponsorship and engagement opportunities.

  • Collecting, analyzing and publishing disaggregated data to support evidence-informed policies and programs to tackle discrimination and other barriers.

  • Working collaboratively with stakeholders, partners and networks including Canada's Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat to align initiatives to reduce bias and racism, and to promote diversity and inclusion in the public service.

  • In parallel, the Clerk of the Privy Council is advancing work in this area, specifically in implementing the Call to Action on Anti-Racism, Equity and Inclusion in the Federal Public Service.

The path forward is being guided by the lived experience of employees so that solutions are meaningful and target root causes.

At the same time, a dedicated Taskforce, in consultation with stakeholders, is reviewing the Employment Equity Act and its related programs with the goal of modernizing and strengthening the federal employment equity framework.

Discrimination is a painful reality for too many people. The work of eradicating bias, barriers, and discrimination, which have taken root over generations, demands ongoing, relentless action. We are steadfast in our commitment to improving the experiences of all public servants so that they can realize their full potential.

Employees deserve to feel valued and empowered by being a part of workplaces that are truly inclusive as well as safe places where they can thrive in an environment free from harassment and systemic discrimination. While progress is being made, we know there is still more to do, and we're committed to it."

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada
Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/29/c1537.html

Recommended Stories

  • UN renews ship inspections off Libya for smuggled migrants

    The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Thursday to authorize for another year the inspection of vessels off the coast of Libya suspected of smuggling migrants or engaging in human trafficking from the North African nation. The resolution reaffirms the need to end the proliferation of smuggling operations in the Mediterranean Sea, which U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his latest report remains “among the deadliest routes for refugees and migrants trying to reach Europe.” The measure also “condemns all acts of migrant smuggling and human trafficking into, through and from the Libyan territory and off the coast of Libya, which undermine further the process of stabilization of Libya and endanger the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.”

  • US sanctions traders of Iranian oil as nuclear talks stall

    The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on a group of firms it says have played a critical role in shipping sanctioned Iranian oil. The State Department designated two Chinese companies, and Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control hit a network of companies based in Hong Kong, Iran, India and the United Arab Emirates. U.S. sanctions on Iran have accelerated in recent months, as administration officials try to bring Tehran back to negotiations for a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

  • House approves scaled-down bill targeting Big Tech dominance

    The House on Thursday approved sharply scaled-down legislation targeting the dominance of Big Tech companies by giving states greater power in antitrust cases and increasing money for federal regulators. The bipartisan measure, passed by a 242-184 vote, pales in comparison with a more ambitious package aimed at reining in Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple and cleared by key House and Senate committees. The more limited bill would give states an upper hand over companies in choosing the location of courts that decide federal antitrust cases.

  • North Korea fires missiles hours after Harris ends visit to South Korea

    North Korea fires missiles hours after Harris ends visit to South Korea

  • Bipartisan group of senators condemns Iran over Amini death

    A bipartisan group of senators on Thursday introduced a resolution condemning the detention and death of Mahsa Amini, who was held by Iran's morality police this month for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. The 22-year-old's death sparked large-scale protests across Iran that have captured the world's attention, with women protesters making a show of taking off their headscarves and cutting their hair in solidarity with Amini. “As co-chair of the Human Rights Caucus, I commend the thousands of brave protesters who are risking their lives to advocate for human rights in Iran, including the human rights of Iranian women," Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, said in a statement.

  • ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data

    A much-debated drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease won U.S. approval Thursday, a long-sought victory for patients that is likely to renew questions about the scientific rigor behind government reviews of experimental medicines. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals based on results from one small, mid-stage study in which patients with the debilitating disease appeared to progress more slowly and survive several months longer. Typically, the FDA requires two large studies or one study with “very persuasive” survival results for approval.

  • Amazon Raises Hourly Wages at Cost of Almost $1 Billion a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced a pay increase for hourly workers in the US that it says will take average starting wage for most front-line employees in warehousing and transportation to more than $19 an hour.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Mar

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Are The Best Ages to Retire

    Part of a sound retirement planning strategy involves choosing the best age to retire. The normal retirement age is typically 65 or 66 for most people; this is when you can begin drawing your full Social Security retirement benefit. It … Continue reading → The post What Are the Best Ages to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement is a lot harder now. Here's how people are making it work

    Whether it's going back to work part time, moving in with roommates or making do with less, older Americans are getting creative about retirement.

  • Justice Alito Pushes Back after Kagan Questions Supreme Court’s Legitimacy

    Supreme Court justices have taken to publicly bickering over whether recent conservative majority decisions have undermined the credibility and reputation of the institution.

  • House Democrats debut new bill to limit US police use of facial recognition

    A group of House Democrats has unveiled a new bill that aims to put limits on the use of facial recognition technologies by law enforcement agencies across the United States. Dubbed the Facial Recognition Act, the bill would compel law enforcement to obtain a judge-authorized warrant before using facial recognition. The bill also puts other limits on what law enforcement can use facial recognition for, such as immigration enforcement or peaceful protests, or using a facial recognition match as the sole basis for establishing probable cause for someone's arrest.

  • U.S. charges Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska with violating sanctions

    U.S. prosecutors on Thursday unveiled criminal charges accusing the Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska of violating sanctions imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine. Deripaska, the 54-year-old founder of aluminum giant Rusal, was among two dozen Russian oligarchs and government officials blacklisted by Washington in 2018 in reaction to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election to help Donald Trump become president.

  • This Is How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • High school student confronts principal over 'completely sexist' dress code: 'Stand your ground'

    A teenager is being celebrated on TikTok for calling out her school's sexist policy during an assembly.

  • The Smart Way Retirees Are Protecting Their Money from Inflation

    Retirees who find themselves hit by higher prices, lower stock returns and big health care bills might consider boosting their bank accounts by heading back to work – and employers are waiting to welcome older workers back with open arms. … Continue reading → The post Hammered by Inflation? A ‘Returnship' Could Keep Retirees From Running Out of Cash appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Remote work could be the reason you don't have a job in 10 years

    The potential to offshore white-collar work is not only real, but could bring a “seismic” shock to knowledge workers, experts say.

  • Should I Delay Retirement? What the Numbers Say – 2022 Study

    Delaying retirement is one impactful way to extend the life of your retirement savings. Waiting several years – or decades – to leave the workforce can grow your investment accounts, increase Social Security benefits and reduce the number of years … Continue reading → The post Should I Delay Retirement? What the Numbers Say – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can most Californians even afford to retire?

    More than 7 million Californians have had no access to a workplace retirement program. Can the CalSavers program help?

  • Baltimore Co. couple - a sex offender and 911 dispatcher - accused of sexually assaulting children

    A convicted sex offender and a Baltimore County 911 dispatcher are facing multiple rape and sexual assault charges.