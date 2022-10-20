U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,666.00
    -9.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,331.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,025.25
    -65.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,708.40
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    -0.27 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.60
    -5.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    -0.09 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9772
    -0.0014 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • Vix

    29.98
    -0.78 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1208
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.2190
    +0.1290 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,040.64
    +24.57 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.05
    -0.35 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,908.49
    -98.47 (-0.36%)
     

Statement from ASTHO on COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations

·1 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) Chief Medical Officer Marcus Plescia, MD, MPH, issued the following statement today following two separate votes this week by CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

ASTHO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Association of State and Territ)
ASTHO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Association of State and Territ)

"Earlier today, ACIP unanimously approved the 2023 immunization schedules for children, adolescents, and adults, which will now include COVID-19 vaccines. The schedules assist healthcare providers with specifics on how and when to administer vaccines. ACIP meets every year to review and make changes to the childhood and adult immunization schedule.

"The recommendations of ACIP are used to inform state and territorial policy decisions about vaccines. Ultimately, it is up to state and local jurisdictions to decide which vaccines, including COVID-19, will be part of their school vaccination requirements.

"ACIP also voted to include the COVID-19 vaccine to the Vaccine for Children program. Including this vaccine in the program will help make the vaccine available at no cost to low-income families when the COVID-19 vaccines transition to a commercial market, helping families have the choice to vaccinate their children."

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-astho-on-covid-19-vaccine-recommendations-301655610.html

SOURCE Association of State and Territorial Health Officials

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 will be added to immunization schedule for schools, recommending the vaccine, not mandating

    On Thursday, a CDC Advisory Committee met for the second day in a row to discuss routine vaccination. On the agenda was whether COVID-19 should be added to immunization schedules. The independent advisers voted 15-0 to add most COVID-19 vaccines offered in the United States to the childhood, adolescent and adult immunization schedules. The schedules are updated every fall before going into effect the next year.

  • CRISPR Stocks: Will Concerns Over Risk Inhibit Gene-Editing Cures?

    Despite CRISPR stocks' enthusiasm, the risk of potential cures continues to cloud market projections for new gene-editing treatments.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $14 (Or More)

    We’re in a volatile bear market right now, and key riddle investors need to answer is, which stocks are going to bring the best returns, even in today’s uncertain conditions. One market segment that can’t be ignored is the low-cost penny stocks. These equities, typically priced under $5 per share, offer the best combination of risk and reward: a minimal cost of entry, and frequently triple-digit upside potential. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price apprec

  • Covid-19 Vaccines Should Be Among Regular Immunizations, CDC Advisers Say

    If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention follows the guidance of its advisory panel, the shots would be part of the agency’s lists of recommended inoculations for adults and children.

  • WHO says another omicron subvariant, which may be more resistant to antibodies, spread to 26 countries in latest week

    The WHO found that omicron subvariant XBB, which may be even more resistant to antibodies than other variants, spread to more countries in the week ending Oct. 16 from the previous week.

  • Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7.9% on Wednesday after health regulators authorized Novavax's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted, as a booster for adults.  So what The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will allow Novavax's vaccine to be used as a first booster shot for people aged 18 and older who would rather take it than initial boosters offered by Moderna and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Up on New Patent for COVID-19 Candidate

    RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) receives a new patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its investigational COVID-19 candidate, opaganib, in COVID-19 patients with pneumonia. Stock up.

  • Why Novavax Stock Couldn't Win on Wednesday

    Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization for a product typically delivers a nice stock price boost for the affected company. This, however, wasn't the case with vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) on Hump Day, as the latest FDA green light had the opposite effect, driving the shares down by almost 4% on the day. The FDA has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Novavax's booster coronavirus shot, an adjuvanted version of its NVX-CoV2373.

  • Talaris Therapeutics' stock falls 21% after reporting patient death in clinical trial

    Shares of Talaris Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 21.5% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company reported one of the participants in its Phase 3 study of living donor kidney transplant recipients died. The patient had been diagnosed with a moderate form of acute graft-vs-host disease. The trial's oversight committee has said enrollment and dosing may continue, and it said changes in the study's protocol to mitigate the risk of aGvHD are "sufficient." Talaris shares have declined 84.7% this y

  • Where Will Biogen Be in 5 Years?

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) have been volatile in the past few years, largely hinging on success of the company's Alzheimer's treatments. Sales in recent years have been declining, and the loss of patent protection for top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera is only exacerbating those concerns. What will the company's business look like over the next five years, and is it promising enough for investors to buy shares of Biogen today?

  • Are we headed for another COVID surge? Here's what the signs say, and what to do

    Some epidemiologists are predicting a rise in cases of COVID starting soon with Halloween & winter setting in. We share latest on why and what to do.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that said, let's examine two biotech stocks that could be excellent long-term bets: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT). CRISPR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech. The company's targets include several forms of cancer and two rare blood-related conditions called sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

  • Kelly Crump shares initial reaction to seeing her mastectomy scar in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit: 'The first thing I said was f***'

    The guest model told the magazine that she was unhappy with her body before her breast cancer diagnosis, but that she gained perspective after getting sick.

  • 4 Stocks Navigating Through Hospital Industry Headwinds

    Increasing expenses amid inflation is shrinking margins for the Zacks Medical-Hospital industry players. However, HCA Healthcare (HCA), Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Universal Health (UHS) and Tenet Healthcare (THC) are poised to win big with recovering patient volumes.

  • Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table

    With most Americans delaying or skipping new COVID-19 booster shots, analysts and investors are now predicting far fewer will be given each year, pushing the number of shots well below annual flu vaccinations. With fewer shots needed, vaccine makers including Pfizer Inc, partner BioNTech SE, rival Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc could have to hike prices as much as three times current levels if they hope to meet Wall Street revenue forecasts for the shots for 2023 and beyond, several analysts said. Last year, many on Wall Street were estimating the number of COVID-19 shots would be in line with the annual flu vaccine, which is the vaccine market leader with more than 160 million shots per year in the United States and 600 million shots globally.

  • Adderall shortage is so bad some patients can't fill their prescriptions

    A national shortage of Adderall has left patients who rely on the pills for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder scrambling to find alternative treatments and uncertain whether they will be able to refill their medication. The Food and Drug Administration announced the shortage last week, saying that one of the largest producers is experiencing "intermittent manufacturing delays" and that other makers cannot keep up with demand.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and

  • SNC-Lavalin Contributes to Strengthening Quebec's Hospital Infrastructure, Securing a Series of Contracts

    SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, today announces it has been awarded a series of three contracts with the Société Québécoise des infrastructures (Quebec Infrastructure Corporation), to strengthen hospital infrastructure at sites across Quebec. Major expansion and redevelopment work will take place at the Hospital of Chicoutimi, Sept-Îles Hospital, and the Charles Le Moyne Hospital. A central focus of th

  • Our Third COVID Winter Is Coming. America Isn't Ready.

    With the experience of last year’s record-breaking Omicron wave, American leaders should now be ready. They're not.

  • How drug policy has helped shape the Fetterman-Oz Pennsylvania Senate race

    Drug policy has been a key issue in the race between Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat, elevating the focus of the candidates’ records on marijuana and opioids.

  • Nevada boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba he may have been exposed to at Lake Mead, officials say

    A Nevada boy has died after he was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that he may have been exposed to at Lake Mead, state health officials announced Wednesday.