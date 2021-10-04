U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,284.37
    -72.67 (-1.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.34
    -435.12 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,196.31
    -370.39 (-2.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.66
    -23.97 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.98
    +2.10 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.50
    +11.10 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1625
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4770
    +0.0120 (+0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8700
    -0.1380 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,668.91
    +747.41 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.01
    +962.33 (+396.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Statement From Avance Gas Holding Ltd in Connection With the Mandatory Offer From Hemen Holding Limited

Avance Gas Holding Ltd
·1 min read

Bermuda, 4 October 2021 – The enclosed statement is made by members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Avance Gas Holding Ltd ("Avance Gas" or the "Company") in connection with the mandatory offer (the "Offer") from Hemen Holding Limited ("Hemen" or the "Offeror") to acquire all issued shares in the Company (the "Shares") not already owned by the Offeror against a cash consideration of NOK 43.00 per Share (the "Offer Price"), per the terms and conditions set out in the offer document dated 13 September 2021 (the "Offer Document").

We have received a fairness opinion from Pareto Securities AS ("Pareto") dated 30 September 2021, as of the date thereof and based upon and subject to the assumptions, considerations, qualifications, factors, and limitations set forth therein. Pareto's fairness opinion is attached to this statement.

This statement is made pursuant to Section 6-16 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • Why Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Screaming Higher Today

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE), a clinical-stage biotech, is having a superb showing in pre-market trading Monday morning. The biotech's shares, in fact, jumped by as much as 98%, on extremely heavy volume, before 8 a.m. today. Ahead of the opening bell, Xenon announced positive mid-stage trial results for XEN1101 as a potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In my view, it's a lot easier to be patient with your stocks when they're strong performers right out of the gate as a result of an effective business model and firm fundamentals. Instead, check the business model and fundamentals, if those are solid, your underperforming new stock could be worth the wait with time. The two healthcare companies I'll be discussing today will probably continue to grow steadily over the next decade, just as they have in recent times.

  • Here's Why the Chip Shortage May Hurt Chipmakers Like NXP and TSMC in 2023

    The industry may be overreacting to the current semiconductor undersupply, setting up a swing to the other extreme in two years.

  • 4 big risks that could trip up the stock market soon: Goldman

    The list of concerns headed into earnings season are plenty, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Here's Some Good News for AMC Shareholders

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has some pretty optimistic shareholders. AMC stock is up over 1,800% this year. On Sept. 30, AMC announced a repurchase of $35 million of its debt bearing a minimum 15% interest rate.

  • Dow sinks 400 points as Nasdaq tumbles 7% from record high on concerns about inflation and Washington’s debt feud

    U.S. stock benchmarks trade under heavy pressure midday Monday, with the path for equity markets uncertain, as tense negotiations on the debt ceiling play out and the U.S. economy attempts to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic as concerns about sticker-than-expected inflation grow.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been off to the races -- and with good reason. Chances are that growth stocks still have plenty of runway left to shine. Right now, the following trio of fast-growing companies stands out for all the right reasons, and offers the potential to make investors a lot richer in the fourth quarter, and most importantly, well beyond.

  • Is Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    Last year we predicted the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we told in advance that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock […]

  • Will PayPal Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    When eBay spun off PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) in an IPO in 2015, the online payments company was worth about $45 billion. Today, PayPal has a market cap of just over $300 billion. PayPal's annual revenue grew from $9.24 billion in 2015 to $21.45 billion in 2020, as its number of active accounts rose from 179 million to 377 million.

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell 11% in September

    The e-commerce leader's shares have come down from an extremely high valuation. That could be a good thing.

  • Why Shares of Enphase Energy Plunged 14% in September

    Extending the 8% slide they suffered in August, shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) continued falling last month. It wasn't any specific news coming out of the company's headquarters that inspired the stock's sell-off last month. Instead, concerns about the global semiconductor shortage and its impact on the microinverter company seemed to trouble investors, motivating them to exit their positions.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while the auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • 10 IPOs that Flopped

    In this article we discuss the 10 IPOs that flopped. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these IPOs, go directly to the 5 IPOs that Flopped. The blockbuster initial public offerings (IPOs) of technology companies in the past few months have led to fears of a tech bubble on Wall Street, with […]

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has become a key player in the digital ad industry. The company takes a different approach than rivals like Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and it offers investors a rare combination of high growth and solid profitability. The Trade Desk has hardly scratched the surface of its market opportunity, and digital ad spend is still growing rapidly around the world.

  • Amazon Turns Negative for 2021 as Higher Yields Add to Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. shares fell sharply on Monday, taking the e-commerce giant into negative territory for the year, as a sustained rise in Treasury yields is hurting the earnings outlook for companies with high valuations. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About ASML Stock?

    The global chip shortage, which started in late 2019 and worsened throughout the pandemic, turned ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) into one of the world's most-talked-about semiconductor equipment makers. It's also the only manufacturer of EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography systems, which are required to create the smallest technology chips. ASML only ships a few dozen EUV systems a year, which cost over 120 million euros ($139 million) each.

  • Will Coupang Be Worth More Than Sea Limited by 2025?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are two of the fastest growing e-commerce companies in Asia. Coupang owns the top e-commerce marketplace in South Korea, while Sea's Shopee is the market leader in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. The stock initially soared after its public debut in March, but concerns about its widening losses, the saturation of its home market, and its overseas expansion plans attracted the bears.