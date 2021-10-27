A statement on behalf of Rogers Communications Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (“Rogers” or the “Company”) announced today that the Supreme Court of British Columbia will hold a hearing on November 1, 2021 to hear submissions by the Company and the Rogers Control Trust regarding the legality of Edward Rogers’ attempt last week to replace five of the Company’s independent directors with nominees of the Rogers Control Trust through a written resolution, without convening a meeting of shareholders. As previously announced, the Company has determined the resolution is invalid. The Company welcomes the opportunity for the Court to consider the importance to shareholders and all stakeholders of conducting a shareholders meeting to change the Board of Directors.



