Statement on Canadian Islamic History Month

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Canadian Islamic History Month. Proclaimed by Parliament in 2007, this month recognizes the significant role that Muslim communities play in Canadian society and highlights their extraordinary contributions.

Canadians have an opportunity this month to learn more about the history of Islam in Canada and recognize the many achievements of Muslim Canadians in the arts, sports, academics, sciences, literature and their communities. It is also a time to acknowledge the ongoing challenges and barriers that Muslim Canadians face. This year has been difficult for Muslim communities across Canada, as we saw the horrific results of racism and hate.

Together, we must combat all forms of discrimination, Islamophobia and hate-fueled violence directed at Muslim communities across the country. This month is a time to continue working toward a compassionate, inclusive and safer Canada for everyone.

