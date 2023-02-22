Statement by Careismatic Brands, Inc. Regarding the Settlement of Litigation with FIGS, Inc

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Careismatic Brands, Inc. today issued the following statement regarding the settlement of litigation with FIGS, Inc.:

Careismatic Brands

Careismatic Brands, Inc. (formerly known as Strategic Partners Inc. ("SPI")) and FIGS, Inc. (along with its founders, Trina Spear and Heather Hasson) (together, "FIGS"), have settled all litigation brought by SPI against FIGS. As part of the settlement, all litigation between the parties will end and neither party will make any payments or have any other obligations to the other.

Careismatic brought this litigation to ensure a fair and transparent marketplace and to protect healthcare workers from false and dangerous advertising claims. The facts and evidence uncovered during the litigation made it abundantly clear that FIGS' marketing claims that were the focus of the case were unauthorized, misleading and deceptive. Following the filing of the litigation, FIGS ceased making those claims. Careismatic now looks forward to competing in a fair marketplace based on accurate and factually supported marketing claims.

About Careismatic Brands, Inc.

Careismatic Brands, Inc. is a trusted global leader in the provision of medical apparel, footwear and accessories. With a distribution footprint in more than 70 countries, Careismatic is home to an extensive portfolio of brands including Cherokee Uniforms, Dickies Medical, Heartsoul Scrubs, Infinity, Scrubstar, Tooniforms, Anywear, Healing Hands, Med Couture, Medelita, Classroom School Uniforms and Silverts Adaptive Apparel.

At the core of Careismatic is care for people, customers, and the community. Through a commitment to giving back, Careismatic supports more than 20 nonprofit organizations, including The DAISY Foundation. Though this partnership, Careismatic funds continuing-education grants to improve care in underserved nations and communities.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-careismatic-brands-inc-regarding-the-settlement-of-litigation-with-figs-inc-301753723.html

SOURCE Careismatic Brands