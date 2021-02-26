U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for B.C.

1 min read
VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join an important infrastructure event regarding phase two of the BC Transit Bus Shelters project. This news conference will take place in the presence of:

  • Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

  • The Hounourable Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

  • Erinn Pinkerton, President and CEO of BC Transit

Date:

Monday, March 1, 2021



Time:

9:30 a.m. PST



Media Dial In:

1-888-892-3255


Passcode: 615129



Livestream:

https://youtu.be/JCXIz6JbZDU

