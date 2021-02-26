Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for B.C.

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join an important infrastructure event regarding phase two of the BC Transit Bus Shelters project. This news conference will take place in the presence of:

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

The Hounourable Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Erinn Pinkerton, President and CEO of BC Transit

Date: Monday, March 1, 2021



Time: 9:30 a.m. PST



Media Dial In: 1-888-892-3255

Passcode: 615129



Livestream: https://youtu.be/JCXIz6JbZDU

