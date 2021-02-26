Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for B.C.
VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join an important infrastructure event regarding phase two of the BC Transit Bus Shelters project. This news conference will take place in the presence of:
Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
The Hounourable Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure
Erinn Pinkerton, President and CEO of BC Transit
Date:
Monday, March 1, 2021
Time:
9:30 a.m. PST
Media Dial In:
1-888-892-3255
Passcode: 615129
Livestream:
