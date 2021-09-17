U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on September 17, 2021

·5 min read

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create stress and anxiety for many Canadians, particularly those who do not have ready access to their regular support networks. Through the Wellness Together Canada online portal, people of all ages across the country can access immediate, free and confidential mental health and substance use supports, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) continues to monitor COVID-19 epidemiological indicators to quickly detect, understand and communicate emerging issues of concern. The following is a summary of the latest national numbers and trends.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,564,090 cases of COVID-19 and 27,325 deaths reported in Canada. These cumulative numbers tell us about the overall burden of COVID-19 illness to date, while the number of active cases, now at 43,146, and 7-day moving averages indicate current disease activity and severity trends.

The latest national 7-day average of 4,375 new cases reported daily (Sep 10-16) is an increase of 16% over the previous week. Following weeks of rising case counts, national severity trends are also increasing, primarily involving unvaccinated people. The latest provincial and territorial data show that an average of 1,997 people with COVID-19 were being treated in Canadian hospitals each day during the most recent 7-day period (Sep 10-16), which is 23% higher than last week. This includes, on average, 673 people who were being treated in intensive care units (ICU), 22% more than last week and an average of 25 deaths were reported daily (Sep 10-16).

During this fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, infections and severe outcomes have several key features:

  • Nationally, the highly contagious Delta Variant of Concern (VOC), accounts for the majority of recently reported cases, is associated with increased severity, and may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines

  • Most reported cases, hospitalisations and deaths are occurring among unvaccinated people

  • Virus spread in areas with low vaccination coverage presents an ongoing risk for emergence of and replacement by new VOCs, including a risk of VOCs with the ability to evade vaccine protection.

Regardless of which SARS-CoV-2 variant is predominating in an area, we know that vaccination, in combination with public health and individual measures, continue to work to reduce disease spread and severe outcomes. In particular, evidence continues to demonstrate that a complete two-dose series of Health-Canada approved COVID-19 vaccines provides substantial protection. Based on the latest data from 12 provinces and territories for the eligible population, 12 years or older:

  • From December 14, 2020 to August 28, 2021, 0.08% of fully vaccinated people became infected, with the majority of recent cases and hospitalizations occurring in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

  • In recent weeks (August 1 – 28, 2021):

As of September 16, 2021, provinces and territories have administered over 54 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with the latest provincial and territorial data indicating that over 85% of people aged 12 years or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and over 79% are now fully vaccinated. Age-specific vaccine coverage data, as of September 11, show that from 77% to 97% of people in the eligible age groupings have received at least one dose and from 66% to 94% are fully vaccinated. As we head into the fall, covering this last stretch to reach very high vaccine coverage across all eligible age groups, especially those aged 18-39 years, could prove crucial to reducing the impact of the Delta-driven wave. We must strive to have as many eligible people as possible fully vaccinated as quickly as possible to protect ourselves and others, including those who may not mount a strong immune response or who cannot get vaccinated.

For additional information regarding vaccination in your area, reach out to your local public health authorities, healthcare provider, or other trusted and credible sources, such as Canada.ca and Immunize.ca. Canada.ca provides a broad range of COVID-19 information and resources to help Canadians understand the benefits of being vaccinated against COVID-19 and find guidance on life after vaccination.

While COVID-19 is still circulating in Canada and internationally, core public health practices remain crucial: stay home/self-isolate if you have symptoms; be aware of risks associated with different settings; follow local public health advice and maintain individual protective practices. In particular, physical distancing and properly wearing a well-fitted and well-constructed face mask provide additional layers of protection that further reduce your risk in all settings. Canadians are advised to continue avoiding non-essential travel outside of Canada; if you must travel, be aware of the requirements for visiting other countries and for returning to Canada.

Canadians can also go the extra mile by sharing credible information on COVID-19 risks and prevention practices and measures to reduce COVID-19 in communities. Read my backgrounder to access more COVID-19 Information and Resources on ways to reduce the risks and protect yourself and others, including information on COVID-19 vaccination.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

