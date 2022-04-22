U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.94
    -121.72 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,813.44
    -979.32 (-2.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.06
    -45.40 (-2.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.68
    -2.11 (-2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.70
    -13.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0799
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2833
    -0.0201 (-1.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5260
    +0.1700 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,537.50
    -1,761.21 (-4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.51
    -21.06 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on April 22, 2022

·6 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create stress and anxiety for many Canadians, particularly those who do not have ready access to their regular support networks. Through the Wellness Together Canada online portal, people of all ages across the country can access immediate, free and confidential mental health and substance use supports, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. PocketWell, a free companion app to the WTC online portal, provides another way to help Canadians access online mental health and substance use resources, and measure and monitor aspects of their mental well-being.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) continues to monitor COVID-19 epidemiological indicators to quickly detect, understand and communicate emerging issues of concern. The following is a brief summary of the latest national trends.

For additional COVID-19 data and analyses, the PHAC posts the following reports:

With a shift to more targeted testing, a range of other indicators, from laboratory test positivity and wastewater surveillance to daily numbers of people in hospitals and critical care continue to be important for ongoing monitoring trends. Although provincial and territorial (P/T) reporting frequency and intervals vary, recent 7-day averages (ranging 7-days ending from April 16-21, 2022 across P/Ts) shows continued widespread activity across Canada. Nationally, laboratory test positivity during the latest 7-day period (April 13-19, 2022) remains elevated at 18%. Similarly, wastewater signals remain elevated in many areas of the country, however there is considerable variability from testing sites across the country.

While there are early signs that transmission may be nearing a peak in some jurisdictions, it is still too soon to tell whether a possible increase in in-person contact rates during the long weekend could impact this trend. Although concerning, the recent rise of hospitalisation rates in several jurisdictions appears to be still manageable, with critical care currently trending at low levels. Given increased population immunity from high vaccine coverage and many recent infections, we could see less of an impact on hospitalisation trends than occurred during earlier waves of the pandemic. Nevertheless, keeping infection rates down remains key to protecting vulnerable populations, reducing severe outcomes and dampening the overall impact on the health system.

As we expect the SARS-CoV-2 virus to continuously evolve, we are closely monitoring the domestic and international situation and preparing for new variants, including possible recombinant variants that can arise from genetic mixing during co-infection with two variants. Currently, the BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant accounts for over 70% of recent viruses sequenced in Canada and is steadily increasing. While BA.2 is even more transmissible than the BA.1 sub-lineage of Omicron, it appears to have a similar severity and symptom profile.

Because the Omicron variant is immune evasive, two doses of COVID-19 vaccines offer less protection against Omicron than against previous variants. Fortunately, evidence shows that boosters can help increase antibody levels that wane over time after the second dose. Although vaccine effectiveness against infection decreases over time, evidence shows that two doses of mRNA vaccines generally maintain good effectiveness against severe outcomes across variants, and a booster further increases vaccine effectiveness to over 90% against severe outcomes. Thus health authorities continue to strongly recommend up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination for all eligible people, including for those who may have been previously infected.

Currently, over 5.0 million eligible Canadians need one or more doses to complete their primary series and many others are eligible to get a booster dose to help improve protection that may have decreased since their second dose and to provide even better protection against severe illness from Omicron. In particular, getting a booster dose if you are eligible, and especially for those aged 50 years of age or older, is very important, given the risk of severe illness increases with increasing age. As of April 21st, over 18 million third doses have been administered to date. National data as of April 10, 2022 indicate that over 84% of seniors aged 70 years or older and 61%-75% of 50-69 year olds have received an additional dose.

During the transition phase of the pandemic and beyond, our best advantage is to maintain caution and a state of readiness as we prepare our surge capacity for future response, while not forgetting the personal protective habits we have learned. At the individual level, this can be best achieved by keeping COVID-19 vaccinations up-to-date, including getting a booster dose(s) as recommended. At the same time, continuing to follow public health advice tailored to local epidemiology and circumstances can help guide your individual and family risk assessment and use of personal protective practices to reduce your risk of exposure and spreading the virus. In particular, properly wearing a well-fitted and well-constructed face mask, avoiding crowding, and getting the best ventilation possible in indoor spaces, are layers of protection that can reduce your risk in all settings.

We can also stay healthier by getting up-to-date with other recommended vaccines and routine vaccines for children and adults. Vaccination is a cornerstone of public health responsible for saving more lives in the past 50 years in Canada than any other health intervention. Unfortunately, data show there are not only gaps in coverage for recommended COVID-19 vaccinations, but also gaps in coverage for other serious infectious diseases due to delayed or missed vaccinations during the pandemic. As tomorrow marks the beginning of National Immunization Awareness Week in Canada, let's be reminded of the importance of vaccinations in protecting our health throughout our lives. I want to personally take this opportunity to thank the millions of Canadians who are protecting themselves and others from serious infectious diseases by getting vaccinated. I also want to extend my thanks to Canada's healthcare workforce, immunizers, volunteers, community workers and researchers for all the work they've done and continue to do to build a healthier Canada through immunization.

For additional information regarding vaccination in your area, reach out to your local public health authorities, healthcare provider, or other trusted and credible sources, such as Immunize.ca and Canada.ca, which includes information to help Canadians understand the benefits of being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Canadians can also go the extra mile by sharing credible information on COVID-19 risks and prevention practices and measures to reduce COVID-19 in communities. Read my backgrounder to access more COVID-19 Information and Resources on ways to reduce the risks and protect yourself and others, including information on COVID-19 vaccination.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/22/c7744.html

Recommended Stories

  • How Covid-19 prepared local biotech companies for the next health crisis

    The Covid-19 health crisis isn’t over for South Florida biotech firms that continue to hone their technologies in hopes of saving lives.

  • Novavax nears FDA advisory meeting date

    Novavax signaled a positive outlook for its vaccine pipeline Wednesday with announcements at the World Vaccine Congress and an update on its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Blockbuster cancer drug developed by Bay Area biotech at center of drug-pricing 'march-in' rights controversy

    Can federal agencies that fund early research tap a 42-year-old law to exercise "march-in" rights to get a drug made for a lower price? And could that stifle innovation?

  • I Tried a New Test That Screens for 50 Kinds of Cancer. What I Learned.

    A raft of multicancer blood tests are under development that promise early detection. Our verdict on Grail’s Galleri: An exciting innovation that’s far from routine use.

  • EMA's Advisory Committee Backs Approval Of Incyte's Capmatinib In Advanced Lung Cancer Setting

    The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommends granting marketing authorization for Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) capmatinib (Tabrecta) for advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The positive opinion covers capmatinib as a monotherapy for advanced NSCLC harboring alterations to mesenchymalepithelial-transition factor gene (MET) exon 14 (METex14) skipping those who require systemic therapy before treatment with immunotherapy and/

  • Dr. Fauci Just Gave This New Warning to All Americans—Even the Boosted

    COVID cases are on the rise in the U.S., and while this uptick is so far a far cry from previous surges, it just goes to show that we're not out of the woods just yet. Since April 13, cases have increased by almost 20 percent from the previous week's average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC). The CDC attributes a majority of these cases to the BA.2 variant—a sublineage of Omicron, the introduction of which caused an unpleasant surge during the holiday season. Con

  • People On TikTok Are Drinking Aloe Vera Juice And “Loving” The Results — But Every Doctor We Spoke To Warned Against It

    It's a controversial trend, to say the least.View Entire Post ›

  • Massive DNA study of human cancers offers new clues about their causes

    UK scientists analyzed the complete genetic makeup of 12,000 tumors from NHS patients.

  • Breast Cancer Survivor Kylie Minogue Now Says to Never Do This

    In the early aughts, Kylie Minogue was at the height of career, having recently released the chart-topping tune Can't Get You Out of My Head. But in May 2005, at the age of 36, the pop singer was diagnosed with breast cancer—a fact that would bring her Showgirl tour to a grinding halt just two months after it began. Upon learning of her condition, the Aussie star flew to France to undergo eight months of chemotherapy and radiation before her disease eventually went into remission. Read on to fin

  • Why won’t my child sleep? Louisiana woman helps parents have a good night

    Pediatric sleep consultant loves her job: "I give moms their life back. I give moms their sanity, their self."

  • Physicians team with practice groups to better manage patient care

    The lone doctor in a solo practice is increasingly becoming a rare sight as more physicians join large medical groups to help them navigate the challenges of the evolving health care landscape. The latest Physician Practice Benchmark survey by the American Medical Association in 2020 found 49.1% of doctors worked in a private, physician-owned practice, down 11 percentage points since 2012. Only 14% of doctors were in solo practice, down from 18.4% in 2012.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday endorsed the use of Pfizer's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment in high-risk patients after an analysis of trial data by the U.N. agency showed the therapy dramatically cut the risk of hospitalisation. Of existing COVID-19 treatments, Pfizer's Paxlovid is by far the most potent, the WHO said.

  • Is Cassava the Carb You Should Be Using to Fuel Your Rides?

    It might be time to think beyond pasta and rice for your carbs and start rooting for this vegetable.

  • BBC's Julia Bradbury Feels 'Grateful' in a Bikini After Mastectomy: 'Didn't Think This Would Happen'

    The BBC host underwent an emergency mastectomy in October 2021 just weeks after being diagnosed with breast cancer

  • Biden drug control plan stresses harm reduction, treatment

    President Joe Biden is sending his administration’s first national drug control strategy to Congress as the U.S. overdose death toll hit a new record of nearly 107,000 during the past 12 months. The strategy, released Thursday, is the first national plan to prioritize what's known as harm reduction, said White House drug czar Dr. Rahul Gupta. The strategy calls for changes in state laws and policies to support the expansion of harm reduction.

  • Florida memo on gender dysphoria contradicts leading medical guidance

    In a surprise move Wednesday morning, Florida's surgeon general released a memo to health care workers on gender-affirming care. It advises physicians against prescribing puberty blockers or hormone therapy for transgender youths and states that social gender transition -- a nonmedical process in which a person uses a name, pronouns and/or clothing that matches their gender identity -- should "not be a treatment option for children or adolescents." The memo directly contradicts guidance from the

  • I Tested Positive for COVID-19. Should I Take an Antiviral or Antibody Treatment?

    Several medications are available to treat COVID-19, but they’re only meant for a specific group of people, and during a very short window of time

  • At 39, Sophia Bush Doesn't Diet—Here's What She Eats Every Day To Heal Her Body

    'One Tree Hill' actress Sophia Bush is not about dieting. But she is into eating anti-inflammatory foods that help with her asthma. Here's what she fuels up on.

  • Fauci: COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 could be available soon

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said COVID-19 shots for kids under 5 could be available by June.

  • Brazilian man's 84 year career sets world record

    STORY: How long could you work at your job?This 100-year-old man just brokea Guinness world record for working at the same company for 84 yearsGUINNESS WORLD RECORD FOR WORKING 84 YEARS IN THE SAME COMPANY, WALTER ORTHMANN, SAYING:"You have to like to work. I started to work with that willingness and fighting spirit. You also have to start working on something you like to do. You can't just do any job to say that you are working. That doesn't work. You're not going to be able to stand it. You have to look for a job that you like to do, and there you won't even feel the time passing; that's what happened with me. I started working here, and I liked it, I worked my way up from point to point until I got to the position I'm in today."Local media says Orthmann worked his way upfrom the factory floor to sales managerHis secret might be his healthy lifestyleGUINNESS WORLD RECORD FOR WORKING 84 YEARS IN THE SAME COMPANY, WALTER ORTHMANN, SAYING:"You have to be healthy, so you have to take care of your health. I have been doing that for more than 60 years. I've been taking care of myself since that time. I take care of my diet; I avoid salt and sugar. I avoid things that hurt your intestines. I avoid Coke and other sodas. I only consume things that are good for you. That really helps your body to be strong forever."