U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.46
    -0.82 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.40
    -26.60 (-1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4980
    +0.8100 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,305.11
    +556.17 (+1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.58
    +46.31 (+4.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on April 1, 2022

·7 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Health Agency of Canada

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) continues to monitor COVID-19 epidemiological indicators to quickly detect, understand and communicate emerging issues of concern. The following is a brief summary with the latest national numbers and trends.

For additional COVID-19 data and analyses, the PHAC posts the following reports:

Today's Epidemiology and Preparedness technical briefing reminds us that COVID-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future. While there is considerable uncertainty regarding possible future trajectories, we do expect further ups and downs over the coming months. Although Canada's overall high vaccination coverage, and a range of surveillance, public health measures, treatment and other tools can provide us better protection going forward, we must still prepare for possible resurgence including this spring and fall.

PHAC is preparing against two key scenarios for the longer term. A realistic scenario could be one in which we have low to moderate ongoing virus transmission in Canada, with intermittent waves as new variants emerge or population immunity wanes. While less likely, we are also monitoring and preparing for a reasonable worst-case scenario that could involve emergence of a virus variant of concern that has both the ability to evade prior immunity and cause more severe disease. This latter scenario could result in substantial strain impacting healthcare systems, potentially necessitating the return of more restrictive measures.

However, in the near term, the most significant risk could involve a COVID-19 resurgence that coincides with the return of other respiratory viruses, including influenza. Thus, continuing to adapt to the ongoing management of COVID-19 with the goal of reducing serious outcomes and impact on our health systems while minimizing societal disruption, as well as preparing for a possible worst-case scenario will put us in a better position to face whatever our COVID-19 future brings.

With a shift to more targeted testing, a range of other indicators, from laboratory test positivity and wastewater surveillance to daily numbers of people in hospitals and critical care continue to be important for ongoing monitoring trends. Not unexpectedly, the increase in in-person activities following easing of public health measures, together with spread of the more transmissible BA.2 variant and some waning of immunity, may be contributing to increased transmission. Daily average case counts have increased by 28% nationally, indicating a resurgence is underway at the national level (Mar 25-31, 2022). Likewise, laboratory test positivity during the latest 7 day period (Mar 23-29, 2022) increased to 16%, and community wastewater data signal a rising trend in a number of local areas.

Currently, declines in lagging indicators of severe illness are levelling off. As with disease activity indicators, these trends show considerable variability regionally and are likely to follow the rising trend of cases to some degree over the coming weeks. The latest provincial and territorial data shows that the average number of people with COVID-19 being treated in hospitals each day during the most recent 7-day period (Mar 25-31, 2022), was 4% higher than last week. During the same time period, the number of people who were being treated in intensive care units (ICU) daily decreased by 4% compared to the prior week, and an average of 36 deaths were reported daily (Mar 25-31, 2022). Keeping infection rates down remains key to further reducing severe illness trends and protecting vulnerable populations over the coming weeks.

As we expect the SARS-CoV-2 virus to continuously evolve, we are closely monitoring the domestic and international situation and preparing for new variants. In several jurisdictions, the BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant is now the predominant variant. The growth rate of BA.2 internationally appears to be highest where there is a combination of low booster coverage and where BA.1 has not already driven high infection rates. While BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1, it appears to have a similar severity and symptom profile and up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination, including a booster dose, is still expected to provide substantial protection against severe outcomes.

The latest provincial and territorial data indicate that over 81% of the total population are now fully vaccinated. Age-specific vaccine coverage data, as of March 27, 2022, show that over 88% of people 12 years or older have at least one dose and over 85% are fully vaccinated, while among children aged 5-11 years of age, 57% have at least one dose.

Health authorities continue to strongly recommend up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination for all eligible people, including for those who have had or may have had a COVID-19 infection. All told, over 5.1 million eligible Canadians need one or more doses to complete their primary series and many others are eligible to get a booster dose to help improve protection that may have decreased since their second dose and to provide even better protection against severe illness from Omicron. In particular, getting a booster dose if you are eligible, and especially for those aged 50 years of age or older, is very important. Recent studies indicate that an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster dose enhances the overall immune response, which can provide longer lasting protection and possibly better effectiveness against variants. As of March 31, over 17.8 million third doses have been administered to date. National data as of March 27, 2022 indicate that over 83% of seniors aged 70 years or older and 61%-75% of 50-69 year olds have received an additional dose.

As we move into a transition phase of the pandemic and beyond, our best advantage will be to maintain caution and a state of readiness as we prepare our surge capacity for future response, while not forgetting the personal protective habits we have learned. At the individual level, this can be best achieved by keeping COVID-19 vaccinations up-to-date, including getting a booster dose when eligible and continuing to observe public health advice tailored to local epidemiology and circumstances to guide your individual and family risk assessment and decisions on use of personal protective practices. In particular, properly wearing a well-fitted and well-constructed face mask, avoiding crowding, and getting the best ventilation possible in indoor spaces, are layers of protection that can reduce your risk in all settings.

The Government of Canada is supporting the Ryerson My COVID-19 Visit Risk tools (Visit Risk Calculator and Visit Risk Decision Air) to provide people in Canada with reliable information and tools to help them assess and reduce their individual risk of COVID-19 infection when visiting or gathering with others. This web-based tool is based on the best available scientific evidence, and contributions from a large group of public health and infectious disease experts in Canada. It will continue to be enhanced and updated to ensure it remains a viable option for people to use.

We can also stay healthier by getting up-to-date with other recommended vaccines and routine vaccines for children and adults. For additional information regarding vaccination in your area, reach out to your local public health authorities, healthcare provider, or other trusted and credible sources, such as Immunize.ca and Canada.ca, which includes information to help Canadians understand the benefits of being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Canadians can also go the extra mile by sharing credible information on COVID-19 risks and prevention practices and measures to reduce COVID-19 in communities. Read my backgrounder to access more COVID-19 Information and Resources on ways to reduce the risks and protect yourself and others, including information on COVID-19 vaccination.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/01/c6599.html

Recommended Stories

  • Merck - Ridgeback's COVID-19 Antiviral Shows Rapid Elimination Of Infectious SARS-CoV-2 Than Placebo

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics will present data evaluating Lagevrio (molnupiravir), an oral COVID-19 antiviral, at the 2022 European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases. The presentation includes final analyses evaluating virologic outcomes throughout and following a five-day course of molnupiravir as part of the Phase 3 MOVe-OUT trial. At Day 3 of treatment, among patients with the infectious virus at baseline, infectious SARS-CoV-2 was detected in

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    The company dosed the first patient in a phase 1/2 study of its gene therapy candidate targeting a rare eye disease.

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Stock Could Make a Comeback

    Betting on turnarounds in companies that others are too scared to touch can be a successful strategy for some investors. Farsighted investors who recognize the enduring potential of a business -- even during its most vulnerable hours -- can sometimes (but of course, not always) get outsize returns if they're right. One biotech stock that could be ripe for exactly that kind of play is Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), which is down over 70% from its high in July of last year as a result of a parade of misfortunes.

  • TNXP: Targeting Organ Transplant Rejection with TNX-1500; Phase 1 Trial to Initiate 2H22…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:TNXP READ THE FULL TNXP RESEARCH REPORT Business Update TNX-1500 to Enter Phase 1 Clinical Trial in 2H22 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) recently highlighted new preclinical data for TNX-1500 showing long-term rejection free graft survival in heart and kidney allografts in non-human primates (NHPs). The studies were conducted at Massachusetts General

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Skyrocketed 80% This Week

    Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) jumped 80% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Clovis' big move didn't come until Thursday, however, when the company announced positive data regarding its drug Rubraca (rucaparib). It was a big development for the company as its shares had fallen significantly from last year, when it was trading as high as $11 a share early in February.

  • Is ImmunoGen Stock a Bargain After Dropping 39%?

    With ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares sliding by more than 39% in the past 12 months, its investors are bound to be looking for salvation. What's more, despite recent clinical trial results that management hailed as positive, the biotech's stock just might continue to struggle in the run-up to potential regulatory approval for its first therapy. ImmunoGen's specialty is developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), which you can think of as especially complicated medicines that excel in delivering molecules with therapeutic effects to the precise physiological locations where they're needed most (in theory).

  • ARCA biopharma's Tissue Factor Inhibitor Disappoints In Mid-Stage COVID-19 Study

    ARCA biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABIO) announced results from the ASPEN-COVID-19 Phase 2 trial evaluating rNAPc2, a specific inhibitor of tissue factor, as a potential treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. In the 160-patient trial, both doses of rNAPc2 demonstrated a treatment benefit; however, neither dose achieved statistical significance for the primary efficacy endpoint of change in D-dimer level from Baseline to Day 8 compared to standard of care heparin. The pooled lower and higher

  • Akebia stock tumbles after FDA rejects anemia drug

    Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares were down by 65% on Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected the company's anemia drug vadadustat.

  • House Votes to Decriminalize Marijuana, Expunge Convictions

    (Bloomberg) -- The House voted Friday to decriminalize marijuana, expunge federal convictions on pot-related charges and impose taxes on cannabis producers and importers. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: EU Warns China Not to Interfere With SanctionsThe le

  • Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough of These 2 Biotech Stocks

    Almost every day, Ark Invest buys at least a handful of innovation-heavy stocks for its collection of exchange-traded funds. Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood has a lot of confidence in the genomic revolution, and in two companies in particular. Hardly a day in March has gone by without Wood making purchases of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT), Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR), or both.

  • U.S. lawmakers close to agreeing on $10 billion in funding for next phase of the COVID-19 battle, as death toll tops 980,000

    U.S. lawmakers moved close to agreeing on a bipartisan compromise to provide a fresh $10 billion to combat COVID-19 on Thursday, a deal that could set up final congressional approval next week.

  • Omicron has all but wiped out the more deadly Delta strain—but that’s not necessarily a good thing

    The highly transmissible newer version of the coronavirus can more easily evade the current portfolio of vaccines.

  • Former IPO Scorcher Amylyx Dives After FDA Panel Strikes Down ALS Drug

    Shares of IPO stock Amylyx crumbled Thursday after a split FDA committee voted against its experimental ALS treatment.

  • Vertex Continues Its Meteoric Run After Its Opioid Alternative Scores In A Key Test

    Vertex announced promising test results for its opioid alternative on Thursday, sending VRTX stock deeper into breakout territory.

  • Clovis Oncology's Rubraca Significantly Improves PFS In Ovarian Cancer Regardless Of Biomarker Status

    Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced positive topline data from the monotherapy arm of Phase 3 ATHENA-MONO trial of Rubraca (Rucaparib) as first-line maintenance treatment in ovarian cancer. Rubraca achieved the primary endpoint of significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) compared with placebo (20.2 months vs. 9.2 months). The median PFS for the HRD-positive patient population treated with rucaparib was 28.7 months vs. 11.3 months among those who received a placebo. The med

  • House Passes Bill to Legalize Marijuana. What That Means for Cannabis Stocks.

    The MORE act would decriminalize cannabis products at the federal level. The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.

  • Fauci: Omicron is to blame for vaccine delay for children 6 and under

    Parents anxiously awaiting a vaccine for their younger children will have to be patient as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration works on two vaccine candidates' applications, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Yahoo Finance.

  • How Moderna kept its mostly millennial staff from burning out while developing the COVID vaccine

    The biotech firm was barely a decade old when the pandemic hit. "We essentially had to build the company overnight," HR chief Tracey Franklin tells Fortune.

  • Reata Stock Enjoys A Two-Day Climb — Why It Could Still Be Facing Everest

    U.S. officials will soon examine Reata's request to treat a neurodegenerative condition, and RETA stock continued its two-day climb Friday.