U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,214.41
    -45.11 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,005.44
    -168.63 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,889.20
    -240.76 (-1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.51
    -25.17 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.20
    +3.18 (+3.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.60
    -11.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    -0.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    -0.0080 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3034
    -0.0049 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.3100
    +1.1800 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,689.13
    -729.80 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.14
    +4.19 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on March 11, 2022

·6 min read

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create stress and anxiety for many Canadians, particularly those who do not have ready access to their regular support networks. Through the Wellness Together Canada online portal, people of all ages across the country can access immediate, free and confidential mental health and substance use supports, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. PocketWell, a free companion app to the WTC online portal, provides another way to help Canadians access online mental health and substance use resources, and measure and track aspects of their mental well-being.

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Today marks the two-year anniversary of the World Health Organization's assessment that COVID-19 constituted a pandemic and Canada's National Day of Observance to commemorate those we have lost to this disease and the significant impacts we have all felt. This has been a long and difficult journey. I encourage all Canadians to take a moment to pause today, to honour the memories of the over 37,000 people who have lost their lives. Reflecting on the last two years, we have all made many sacrifices and faced exceptional challenges, from illness or losing family and friends to COVID-19, to experiencing a sense of isolation and the loss of our normal daily routines, as well as financial hardship.

While there have been many hurdles, this is also a time for us to recognize the tremendous things we have achieved together. Individually and collectively we have adapted to uncertainty and changing circumstances, as we protected ourselves, our families and our communities. Thanks to everyday Canadians, researchers, public health professionals, and health workers, we have learned from our experience and expanded our understanding of the disease. This has led to ever-improving tools, including vaccines, personal protective practices, infection prevention and control measures, laboratory testing, clinical management guidelines, and more and better treatments, all of which have worked to substantially minimize the overall impact and severity of the pandemic.

As part of the largest vaccination campaign in Canadian history, over 81 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to-date across the country, providing millions of Canadians with protection against severe outcomes. Canada now has a portfolio of six approved COVID-19 vaccines. And, today the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) released their recommendations for the use of Medicago's Covifenz COVID-19 vaccine.

Thanks to the sacrifices, enduring strength and resilience of Canadians, we are in a stronger position than ever before in managing COVID-19. With a strong foundation of protection from vaccines and proven practices to reduce spread, these successes and good habits have equipped us to get back to more of the things we love and will remain important tools in the months ahead, as we continue to maintain readiness for future challenges.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) continues to monitor COVID-19 epidemiological indicators to quickly detect, understand and communicate emerging issues of concern. The following is a brief summary with the latest national numbers and trends.

For additional COVID-19 data and analyses, the PHAC posts the following reports:

With a shift to more targeted testing, a range of other indicators, from laboratory test positivity to daily numbers of people in hospitals and critical care continue to be important for monitoring trends. During the latest 7 day period (Mar 4-10, 2022), an average of 5,583 new cases were reported daily across Canada, a 3.7% decrease compared to the week prior. Laboratory test positivity during the latest 7 day period (Mar 3-9, 2022) remained at 13%, indicating there is still widespread activity across the country.

Severe illness trends continue to decline, with weekly reductions reported in most jurisdictions. The latest provincial and territorial data show that an average of 4,500 people with COVID-19 were being treated in hospitals each day during the most recent 7-day period (Mar 4-10, 2022), which is 13% lower than last week. This includes, on average, 546 people who were being treated in intensive care units (ICU) daily, which is a 12% decrease compared to the prior week, and an average of 51 deaths were reported daily (Mar 4-10, 2022). Keeping infection rates down remains key to further reducing severe illness trends and protecting vulnerable populations over the coming weeks.

Immunization for all those who are eligible, but are yet to receive their primary series, remains a top priority. The latest provincial and territorial data indicate that over 81% of the total population are now fully vaccinated. Age-specific vaccine coverage data, as of March 6, 2022, show that over 88% of people 12 years or older have at least one dose and over 84% are fully vaccinated, while among children aged 5-11 years of age, 57% have at least one dose.

Health authorities continue to strongly recommend up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination for all eligible people, including for those who have had or may have had a COVID-19 infection. All told, over 5.3 million eligible Canadians need one or more doses to complete their primary series and many others are eligible to get a booster dose to help improve protection that may have decreased since their second dose and to provide even better protection against severe illness from Omicron. In particular, getting a booster dose if you are eligible, and especially for those aged 50 years of age or older, is very important. Recent studies indicate that an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster dose enhances the overall immune response, which can provide longer lasting protection and possibly better effectiveness against variants. As of March 10, over 17 million third doses have been administered to date. National data as of March 6, 2022 indicate that over 82% of seniors aged 70 years or older and 60%-74% of 50-69 year olds have received an additional dose.

As we move into a lower transmission phase and beyond, our best advantage going forward will be to maintain vigilance and not forget the personal protective habits we have learned. At the individual level, this can be best achieved by keeping COVID-19 vaccinations up-to-date, including getting a booster dose when eligible and continuing to follow public health advice tailored to local epidemiology and circumstances to guide your individual and family risk assessment and decisions on use of personal protective practices. In particular, properly wearing a well-fitted and well-constructed face mask, avoiding crowding, and getting the best ventilation possible in indoor spaces, are layers of protection that can reduce your risk in all settings.

We can also stay healthier by getting up-to-date with other recommended vaccines and routine vaccines for children and adults. For additional information regarding vaccination in your area, reach out to your local public health authorities, healthcare provider, or other trusted and credible sources, such as Immunize.ca and Canada.ca, which includes information to help Canadians understand the benefits of being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Canadians can also go the extra mile by sharing credible information on COVID-19 risks and prevention practices and measures to reduce COVID-19 in communities. Read my backgrounder to access more COVID-19 Information and Resources on ways to reduce the risks and protect yourself and others, including information on COVID-19 vaccination.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/11/c3287.html

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Chinese tech stocks on pace for worst week in a year

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita discuss Chinese tech stocks as they face their worst week in a year.

  • Here's what Amazon's stock split could mean to you

    A big opportunity to get involved in Amazon's future growth may have just taken shape, one analyst explains.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • Tesla rival Xpeng launches EV, U.S. extends travel mask mandate, Rihanna's lingerie company mulls IPO

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses leading business headlines today on Tesla rival Xpeng, mask mandates for U.S. travel, and Savage X Fenty, Rihanna's lingerie company.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Innovation ETF sees massive inflows despite losses

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss investors pouring into Cathie Wood's ARKK Innovation ETF despite losses.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    March 7 delivered the market's worst one-day sell-off since October 2020, and growth stocks have generally been falling out of favor as investors have prioritized companies with substantial profits and lower risk profiles. While the multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that the market could continue to be volatile in the near term, I used the recent sell-off as an opportunity to build positions in a handful of growth stocks. Here's why I bought Unity Software (NYSE: U), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY), and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) this week.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Why NetEase, Bilibili, and iQiyi Plunged on Thursday

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell across the board as the Securities and Exchange Commission released its first list of Chinese companies that failed to adhere to the newly passed Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Fed's Powell Set to Remove Punch Bowl That Lubricated Crypto Party

    The Fed appears set to raise interest rates next week for the first time since 2018. With inflation now at nettlesome levels and still climbing, the so-called "Fed put" is out of action, one economist said.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • Didi Plunges 42% After Halting Planned Hong Kong Stock Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. plunged 42% on Friday after the company suspended preparations for its planned Hong Kong listing. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Before, Posing New Risks for U.S.The decision came as the Cyberspa

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Tanked as Much as 17% This Week

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU), one of the largest coal miners in the world, fell as much as 17% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The word financing is in quotes above because the $150 million unsecured multiple-draw credit facility Peabody inked with Goldman Sachs was really only the tip of the iceberg. It was the reason the coal miner needed that money that is far more important.