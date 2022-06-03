U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,108.54
    -68.28 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.70
    -348.58 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,012.73
    -304.16 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.05
    -14.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.26
    +3.39 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.10
    -18.40 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.33 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8600
    +0.9900 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,726.72
    -580.28 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.58
    -19.22 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on June 3, 2022

·4 min read

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create stress and anxiety for many Canadians, particularly those who do not have ready access to their regular support networks. Through the Wellness Together Canada online portal, people of all ages across the country can access immediate, free and confidential mental health and substance use supports, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. PocketWell, a free companion app to the WTC online portal, provides another way to help Canadians access online mental health and substance use resources, and measure and monitor aspects of their mental well-being.

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) continues to monitor COVID-19 epidemiological indicators to quickly detect, understand and communicate emerging issues of concern. The following is a brief summary of the latest national trends.

For additional COVID-19 data and analyses, the PHAC posts the following reports:

While SARS-CoV-2 virus is still circulating across the country, disease activity indicators continue to show decreasing transmission in most areas. Nationally, laboratory test positivity during the latest 7-day period (May 25-31, 2022) has decreased to 8.4%. Similarly, wastewater signals have plateaued or are continuing to decline in many areas, however there is variability from testing sites across the country.

Although hospitalizations rates remain elevated and variable, severe illness trends are also continuing to decline in most areas. Nevertheless, as we expect the SARS-CoV-2 virus to continuously evolve, we are closely monitoring the domestic and international situation and preparing for new variants, including possible recombinant variants that can arise from genetic mixing during co-infection with two variants. Currently, the BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant remains predominant among sequenced variants in Canada. Because the Omicron variant is immune evasive, two doses of COVID-19 vaccines offer less protection against Omicron than against previous variants. Fortunately, evidence shows that boosters can help increase antibody levels that wane over time after the second dose. Although vaccine effectiveness against infection decreases over time, evidence shows that two doses of mRNA vaccines generally maintain good effectiveness against severe outcomes across variants, and a booster further increases vaccine effectiveness to over 90% against severe outcomes. Thus health authorities continue to strongly recommend up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination for all eligible people, including for those who may have been previously infected.

In particular, getting a booster dose(s), if you are eligible, helps improve protection that may have decreased since the second dose and provide even better protection against severe illness from Omicron. This is especially important for those aged 50 years of age or older, given the risk of severe illness increases with increasing age. As of June 2, 2022, over 18.6 million third doses and as of May 22, 2022 over 2.5 million fourth doses have been administered to date. As well, national data as of May 22, 2022 indicate that over 86% of seniors aged 70 years or older and 62%-77% of 50-69 year olds have received at least one additional dose.

During the transition phase of the pandemic and beyond, our best advantage is to continue maintaining caution and a state of readiness as we prepare our surge capacity for future response, while not forgetting the personal protective habits we have learned. At the individual level, this can be best achieved by keeping COVID-19 vaccinations up-to-date, including getting a booster dose(s) as recommended to be better protected against serious illness and other complications of COVID-19 infection, including post COVID-19 condition (also known as long COVID). At the same time, continuing to follow public health advice tailored to local epidemiology and circumstances can help guide your individual and family risk assessment and use of personal protective practices to reduce your risk of exposure and spreading the virus. In particular, properly wearing a well-fitted and well-constructed face maskavoiding crowding, and getting the best ventilation possible in indoor spaces, are layers of protection that can reduce your risk in all settings. As always, staying home and away from others when you are sick or experiencing any COVID-like symptoms, even if mild, is advised to reduce of the risk of spreading the virus.

We can also stay healthier by getting up-to-date with other recommended vaccines and routine vaccines for children and adults. For additional information regarding vaccination in your area, reach out to your local public health authorities, healthcare provider, or other trusted and credible sources, such as Immunize.ca and Canada.ca, which includes information to help Canadians understand the benefits of being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Canadians can also go the extra mile by sharing credible information on COVID-19 risks and prevention practices and measures to reduce COVID-19 in communities. Read my backgrounder to access more COVID-19 Information and Resources on ways to reduce the risks and protect yourself and others, including information on COVID-19 vaccination.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/03/c6889.html

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Crashes After FDA Suggests Its Covid Vaccine Causes Heart Inflammation

    The FDA suggested Friday there could be a link between Novavax's Covid vaccine and heart inflammation, and NVAX stock plummeted.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA staff says Novavax vaccine lowers COVID risk

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Friday Novavax Inc's vaccine reduces the risk of mild-to-severe COVID-19 and that it was likely the shot could provide some level of protection against the Omicron variant. The FDA analyzed data from Novavax's trial before the Omicron and Delta variant became the dominant strains. "Based on the efficacy estimate in the clinical trial of this vaccine, it is more likely than not that the vaccine will provide some meaningful level of protection against COVID-19 due to Omicron, in particular against more severe disease," FDA staff said.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Plunging Today

    FDA briefing documents in advance of next week's advisory committee meeting highlighted potential safety issues with Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine Linked to Heart Inflammation, FDA Says. The Stock Is Sliding.

    'Multiple events' of heart inflammation were reported after administering the Covid-19 vaccine, especially among younger men, according to the FDA.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • Why Pfizer Needs a High-Growth Pipeline

    Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has racked up successes during the COVID-19 outbreak, as the first to enter the market with a vaccine in December 2020 and a pill treatment in December 2021. Outside of the Covid space, Pfizer sells a number of megablockbusters such as blood-thinner Eliquis, breast-cancer drug Ibrance, pneumonia vaccine Prevnar, and arthritis treatment Xeljanz. The company also sees higher growth coming from blockbuster drugs Vyndaqel for cardiovascular disease and Inlyta and Xtandi for cancer treatments.

  • Column: Florida's DeSantis launches new attack on his state's transgender citizens

    Now Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to strip medical care from transgender children and adults.

  • Women, people with high cholesterol have higher risk for long COVID, according to 23andMe

    The company asked 100,000 people to self-report data about long COVID; Shanghai exits lockdown; COVID-19 cases in the U.S. drop

  • Record-Setting Biotech Plunges 25% After Axing Lead Program

    Drug development is time-consuming, expensive, and full of failure. From 2011 to 2020, only 7.9% of drug candidates that began a phase 1 clinical trial earned approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Centessa Pharmaceuticals was founded to attack the inefficiency of drug development head on.

  • Q&A: Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts

    Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — a more traditional kind of shot known as a protein vaccine.

  • CDC Recommends Mask Mandates For Nearly One-Quarter Of California Counties As Summer Covid Surge Builds

    Under current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, 13 of California’s 58 counties moved today into “high” levels of Covid and are supposed to require masks in indoor public spaces. They include some of the state’s most populous counties, like Santa Clara and Sacramento as well as some of its smallest, like Del Norte […]

  • BioVaxys and The Ohio State University Progress Pan-Sarbecovirus Vaccine Research Program

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that The Ohio State University ("Ohio State"), its research collaborator that is jointly evaluating the Company's novel approach for a "universal vaccine" that can treat a broad range of sarbecoviruses ("pan-sarbecovirus vaccine"), has completed preparation of the surrogate virus neutralization assays for the SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as Pangolin-Cov-GD1 and Bat-CoV-RaTG13 sarbecoviruses.

  • Having This in Your Bathroom Can Cause Hemorrhoids, Doctors Warn

    The bathroom means different things to different people. For some, it's simply where they use the toilet, grab a quick shower, and tend to various hygiene habits. For others, it's a quiet space where they can have a little time to themselves—or a lot of time. A 2019 survey out of the UK revealed that the average person spends more than 400 days of their life in the bathroom, with one in six adults saying they hang out in the bathroom for peace and quiet.While various activities can take place in

  • Bristol Myers boosts cancer drug portfolio with $4.1 billion Turning Point deal

    (Reuters) -Bristol Myers Squibb Co said on Friday it will acquire drug developer Turning Point Therapeutics Inc for $4.1 billion in cash to help bolster its arsenal of cancer drugs. Bristol Myers will pay $76 per Turning Point share, a 122.5% premium to its last closing price. The deal "will surprise many investors who over the past year have begun to believe late-to-market targeted oncology drugs are likely to be commercial failures," Stifel analyst Bradley Canino said.

  • Women in Japan will only be able to get abortion pills with their partner's permission

    Japan is expected to approve abortion pills later this year although “spousal consent” will be required to receive a prescription. The drug combines two drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol, and is currently being used in more than 70 other countries. For surgical abortions, written consent from a woman’s partner is already required under Japan’s 1948 Maternal Protection Law.

  • U.S. FDA flags risk of heart inflammation after Novavax COVID vaccine

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has raised concerns about a possible risk of heart inflammation from Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, even as the company's data showed it could reduce the chances of mild-to-severe disease. In Novavax's nearly 30,000 patient trial, conducted between December 2020 and September 2021, there were four cases of a type of heart inflammation called myocarditis detected within 20 days of taking the protein-based shot.

  • Florida Medicaid agency targets transgender treatments

    The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration issued a report Thursday that could set the stage for the Medicaid program to deny coverage for treatments such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy for transgender people.

  • Facing $27.5 million fine from DeSantis, Special Olympics drops vaccine requirement

    Special Olympics has dropped its proof of vaccination requirement for athletes competing in Orlando next week. Gov. DeSantis threatened millions in fines.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Essential COVID Update

    We're entering the third pandemic summer, and it's a confusing time. Cases are up nationwide. Hospitalizations are rising but not to the extent of previous COVID-19 waves. People over 50 are advised to get a fourth vaccine dose. But where are we, really, and what does the future of COVID look like as we head into the fall and beyond? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, shed some light on this during an interview this week. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your he

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Why Top Biotech Stock Amphastar Deserves Closer Look

    Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is the leading biotech stock, ranking first out of 799 companies in the industry.