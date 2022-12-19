U.S. markets closed

STATEMENT OF CLAIM WITHDRAWN

·1 min read

(TSX:BUI)

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Further to the release issued on November 2, 2022, Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI) ("Buhler Industries" or the Company") announces today that its subsidiary, Buhler Versatile Inc. ("Buhler Versatile") has entered into an agreement with PFG Australia PTY Ltd. ("PFG") to be the exclusive distributor for Versatile Tractors in Australia and New Zealand.  The Statement of Claim filed in the Manitoba Court of King's Bench has been discontinued without costs payable by any party.

About Buhler Industries

Buhler Industries is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and is a publicly traded Company on the TSX (TSX: BUI). The Company manufactures and distributes its product through several brand names including Versatile and Farm King. The Versatile line of equipment consists of tractors and tillage. Farm King supplies augers, mowers, bale carriers, snowblowers, and compact implements. The Company has manufacturing facilities and warehouses in both Canada and the United States.

