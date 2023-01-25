U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.25
    -21.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,717.00
    -109.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,808.50
    -101.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.40
    -7.40 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.23
    +0.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.00
    +2.60 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    -0.0560 (-1.59%)
     

  • Vix

    19.20
    -0.61 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2323
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3080
    +0.1430 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,460.16
    -522.90 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.34
    -19.94 (-3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,288.75
    -10.44 (-0.04%)
     

Statement from the Commissioner of Competition on the Federal Court of Appeal's decision regarding the Rogers-Shaw merger

·2 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Matthew Boswell, Commissioner of Competition, issued the following statement about the Federal Court of Appeal's ruling to dismiss the Competition Bureau's appeal in the Rogers-Shaw matter.

"We are truly disappointed that the Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed our appeal of the Competition Tribunal's decision in Rogers-Shaw.

"Although today's developments are discouraging, we stand by the findings of our investigation and the decision to challenge the merger. We brought a strong, responsible case to the Tribunal after conducting a thorough examination of the facts.

"We continue to disagree with the Tribunal's findings in this case. That being said, we accept the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal and we will not be pursuing a further appeal in this matter.

"We thank the many Canadians who provided their views as part of this process.

"We will never compromise in our efforts to protect and promote competition for the benefit of Canadians."

Background:

In May 2022, the Competition Bureau filed court applications with the Competition Tribunal seeking a full block of Rogers' proposed acquisition of Shaw. This action was taken because our position was that the transaction would likely harm millions of Canadian consumers in Alberta and British Columbia, through higher prices, lower quality service, and lost innovation for wireless services - an essential service that Canadians expect to be affordable and high quality.

The hearing of the application began on November 7, 2022 and ran through December 8, 2022. Closing oral arguments took place on December 13 and 14, respectively.

The Tribunal released an Information Note regarding the matter on December 29, 2022, indicating it intended to dismiss the Bureau's application. The Bureau filed a notice of appeal with the Federal Court of Appeal regarding the Tribunal's pending decision on December 30, 2022. The Tribunal's full decision on the matter was issued on January 1, 2023.

On January 24, 2023, the Federal Court of Appeal heard and ultimately dismissed the appeal.

Associated Links 

Stay connected:
Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/24/c5520.html

Recommended Stories

  • San Francisco landlord sues Elon Musk's Twitter for millions in unpaid rent

    The owner of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco has sued the social media giant, alleging the company has missed two rent payments at its 1355 Market St. building. In the suit filed Friday in San Francisco Superior Court, a Shorenstein affiliate said Twitter failed to make a $3.36 million rent payment for the last month of 2022 and subsequently missed a $3.49 million rent payment for January. Shorenstein and its partner, JPMorgan, are also seeking to force Twitter to increase its security deposit by $10 million — something the company is required to do per the terms of its lease, according to the suit, if it undergoes "a transfer in control."

  • Ousted CEO Pourhassan sues CytoDyn to cover his attorney's fees

    Pourhassan is facing securities fraud charges in Maryland in connection with statements about CytoDyn's drug candidate and stock sales.

  • Carvana Sales Broke State Law in Illinois, According to New Settlement

    Carvana has reached a settlement with Illinois over delays in transferring vehicle ownership to customers and its misuse of temporary license plates. Under the deal with Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, the online car retailer must submit to special inspections to ensure it remains in compliance with state regulations and agrees to the immediate withdraw of its license to sell cars in the state if it’s found to have broken the law there again, state officials announced Tuesday. “The admission by Carvana demonstrates what we knew all along: that Carvana was violating the law in a manner that was harmful to Illinois consumers,” Giannoulias said in a press release.

  • Google Faces a Huge Legal Threat to its Existence

    The Department of Justice and eight states are suing Google seeking to break up the company's operations in a bid to boost competition and lower prices for advertisers. The 140-page lawsuit details a variety of complaints about Google's practices, alleging that the company has thwarted competition by buying up potential rivals and by employing aggressive tactics against publishers and advertisers to get them to use its products and services. The lawsuit seeks to enjoin Google from those practices and to force it to divest at least some of its operations.

  • Rogers' bid for Shaw gets boost after court rejects antitrust effort to block deal

    TORONTO (Reuters) -A Canadian court on Tuesday dismissed the competition bureau's effort to block Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($14.9 billion) bid to buy Shaw Communications Inc, in a boost to the companies' efforts to close a deal struck nearly two years ago. The deal, which would create Canada's No. 2 telecoms operator, has faced opposition from consumer advocates, politicians and rival telecom companies. Tuesday's rejection was the second blow in less than a month to the competition bureau's efforts to kill the deal.

  • Appeals board ruling favors PNC in patent infringement case

    On Jan. 19, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office invalidated claims in two patents asserted by United Services Automobile Association against PNC, and the next day ruled on a third one. USAA, based in San Antonio, Texas, claimed that PNC infringed upon its mobile deposit technology and originally filed suit in September 2020. USAA has similarly taken Wells Fargo & Co. to court, beginning in 2018, and, more recently, Truist.

  • DOJ Sues Google, Seeking to Break Up Online Advertising Business

    The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing the tech giant of anticompetitive behaviors that ‘severely weaken, if not destroy competition in the ad tech industry.’ A Google spokesman said the lawsuit ‘attempts to pick winners and losers.’ The Justice Department is seeking the breakup of Google’s business brokering digital advertising across much of the internet, a major expansion of the legal challenges the company faces to its business in the U.S. and abroad.

  • Serta Simmons Files for Bankruptcy Amid Financing Controversy

    (Bloomberg) -- The emergency funding that Serta Simmons Bedding received during the pandemic triggered a blowback that the company is still struggling to recover from. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockT

  • Judge Removed From HSBC Dispute Over Loan to Hot Yoga Studio

    (Bloomberg) -- Two property developers won a bid to have a British judge recuse themselves from hearing their case against HSBC Holdings Plc, after arguing that a loan from the bank to a hot yoga studio owned by the judge raises the “perception of possible bias.” Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverChina Slams US on Debt Limit

  • The Justice Department is calling for the breakup of Google in a new antitrust lawsuit

    The Justice Department, California and seven other states charged that Google is illegally thwarting competition in the digital advertising business.

  • Judge dismisses Whole Foods workers' lawsuit over 'Black Lives Matter' masks

    (Reuters) -A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by three former Whole Foods employees who said they had been illegally fired for opposing the upscale grocery chain's alleged discriminatory discipline of workers who wore "Black Lives Matter" masks. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston found little evidence to refute Whole Foods' "legitimate business explanations" for strictly enforcing the dress code, and no significant evidence it had targeted the plaintiffs by firing them in the summer of 2020. "The evidence demonstrates only that Whole Foods did not strenuously enforce the dress code policy until mid-2020, and that when it increased enforcement, it did so uniformly," Burroughs wrote in a 28-page decision.

  • Juul's Consumer Settlement Is 'Reasonable & Adequate', US Judge Says

    Juul Labs Inc, a unit of Altria Group (NYSE: MO), has reportedly secured preliminary court approval of a $255 million settlement resolving consumer claims for deceptive marketing. The settlement is part of a larger agreement by Juul to resolve several lawsuits by school districts, local governments, and individuals accusing it of contributing to a youth vaping epidemic. U.S. District Judge said the proposed class action settlement resolving claims by consumers who said they overpaid for Juul's v

  • With liquidation underway, what happens to MobileSmith's intellectual property?

    The trustee for a bankrupt Raleigh firm has doubts there are enough assets left to pay back the $5 million owed to the company's largest creditor.

  • Twitter sued in San Francisco and London over late rent

    Twitter Inc. is being sued by the landlord of its San Francisco headquarters, which accuses Elon Musk's social-media company of not paying nearly $7 million in rent in December and January.

  • US government sues Google in attempt to smash advertising dominance

    Google is being sued by the US government, which wants to break up the company’s core advertising business.

  • Chicken Fried Data: Chick-Fil-A Hit With Class-Action Privacy Lawsuit Over Video Data Collection

    While Chick-fil-A was serving you sandwiches, it was also serving up data to Facebook’s parent company Meta. According to a new lawsuit filed Sunday, the fast food chain did that in a way that violated one of the only federal privacy laws in the United States.

  • YouTube Illegally Uses Return-to-Office Push to Derail Union, Complaint Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. is illegally using return-to-office policies as a tool to try to derail YouTube contract workers from organizing in Texas, a union alleged in a National Labor Relations Board complaint.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverUS and Germany Se

  • DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance - Bloomberg News

    The lawsuit would be the second federal antitrust complaint filed against Google, alleging violations of antitrust law in how the tech giant acquires or maintains its dominance. The Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on its monopoly in search and is scheduled to go to trial in September.

  • US sues Google over 'anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful' ad tech monopoly

    The U.S. Department of Justice has filed suit against Google over alleged antitrust issues, claiming the search giant has monopoly control of the digital ad market. The DOJ is joined by eight states in its complaint, including New York, California, and Colorado. Together they aim to "halt Google’s anticompetitive scheme, unwind Google’s monopolistic grip on the market, and restore competition to digital advertising."

  • Factbox-The sun never sets on Google's antitrust woes

    INDIA: Google lost a big fight in India in mid-January when the Supreme Court refused to block an order from the Competition Commission of India which required Google to remove restrictions from its popular Android smartphone operating system. The order, for example, requires Google to allow users to delete apps like its YouTube subsidiary from Android phones.