Statement of Condolence - Passing of Earl Muldon, Chief Delgamuukw

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, and the Honourable Patty Hadju, Minister of Indigenous Services, issued the following statement today on the passing of Earl Muldon, Chief Delgamuukw:

"It is with great sadness that we learned that Mr. Earl Muldon has passed away. On behalf of the Government of Canada, we would like to extend our most sincere condolences to the family, clan, friends and colleagues of Mr. Muldon.

Mr. Muldon was known as Chief Delgamuukw, a long-time Gitxsan hereditary chief and the named plaintiff in the landmark court case, Delgamuukw v. British Columbia, that confirmed Aboriginal rights and title in British Columbia. In addition to being an icon of Indigenous rights, Chief Delgamuukw was a renowned carver and artist who sought to preserve Northwest Coast design and Gitxsan culture. He won the B.C. Lifetime Achievement Award for Aboriginal Art in 2009, and was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2010 for his lifetime of advocacy for the rights of Indigenous Peoples and for his contributions to traditional Gitxsan art and culture. His accomplishments will be long remembered.

It is clear that his memory and work will live on in his community and all Canadians should be grateful for the efforts he made to improve the lives of those in his community and Indigenous communities across Canada."

