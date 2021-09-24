U.S. markets closed

Statement from the Department of Justice Canada - Extradition in Canada

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Department of Justice Canada issued today the following statement:

"Today, counsel for the Department of Justice attended a case management conference regarding the extradition proceedings for Meng Wanzhou. We informed the Court that on September 24 the US Department of Justice withdrew their request for Canada to extradite Meng Wanzhou to the United States. As a result, there is no basis for the extradition proceedings to continue and the Minister of Justice's delegate has withdrawn the Authority to Proceed, ending the extradition proceedings. The judge released Meng Wanzhou from all of her bail conditions. Meng Wanzhou is free to leave Canada.

Canada is a rule of law country. Meng Wanzhou was afforded a fair process before the courts in accordance with Canadian law. This speaks to the independence of Canada's judicial system."

