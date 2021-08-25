U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,496.19
    +9.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.50
    +39.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,041.86
    +22.06 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.99
    -0.37 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9900
    +0.3530 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,926.29
    +617.20 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.14
    +13.61 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Statement by Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good following White House Cybersecurity Summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today issued the following statement by Chair, President and CEO Lynn Good. Good attended today's Cybersecurity Summit at the White House alongside President Biden, several cabinet officials and approximately 30 CEOs from industry and academia.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

----

Duke Energy is committed to protecting our operations to mitigate the potential impacts to our customers, communities and employees from a cyber event. Given the nature and potential consequences of these cyber threats, a critical element of that commitment is our partnership with governments, the private sector and other thought leaders.

We applaud President Biden for his cybersecurity leadership and for hosting today's summit, which is part of an ongoing dialogue around potential threats, best practices and lessons learned.

Recognizing that we can never be too safe or prepared, we look forward to continuing to participate in the national conversation around cybersecurity issues and policies.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Neil Nissan
800.559.3853

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-duke-energy-ceo-lynn-good-following-white-house-cybersecurity-summit-301363114.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett-backed Nubank to seek IPO valuation of over $55.4 billion - sources

    Brazilian fintech Nubank is seeking a valuation in its planned U.S. initial public offering exceeding that of the country's top traditional lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA, two sources familiar with the matter said. If Nubank is successfully listed at greater than Itau's $55.4 billion market cap, it would be vaulted into the ranks of the world's largest fintechs, ahead of recently listed Robinhood Markets Inc, for example. One source added that in recent weeks Nubank's bankers have pitched a valuation of as much as $100 billion, adding that the Brazilian fintech unicorn was unlikely to be valued so highly at the time it goes public.

  • Ulta Beauty raises 2021 outlook on ‘recovery’ for beauty products retail

    Ulta Beauty stock rises nearly 4% in the after-hours session on Wednesday after the beauty-product retailer beat Wall Street forecasts for its second quarter and raised its outlook for the year saying that its industry experienced a "recovery."

  • These 3 Solar Energy Stocks Now Have the Wind at Their Backs

    It's no surprise that analysts expect solar energy generating capacity to continue growing. In its renewable energy 2021 market update, the International Energy Agency said it believes solar energy generation growth will continue to break records with the annual additional capacity growing at a rate 50% higher than 2019 levels. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) strategically allocates its capital to renewable energy projects.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Maersk is betting $1.4 billion that Amazon is serious about climate change

    Maersk hopes to dramatically scale up the supply of carbon-neutral shipping fuel—if it can get its hands on enough.

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has grown its revenue impressively in the last few years. Given the way it is progressing, Plug Power may take quite a few years before it becomes profitable. Let's take a longer view -- a decade and beyond -- and try to find if Plug Power stock can help you retire a millionaire.

  • Exxon's Imperial Oil outlines plan to produce plant-based renewable fuel

    Imperial Oil Ltd, one of Canada's biggest oil producers and refiners, on Wednesday outlined a plan to process vegetable oil into renewable diesel at its 191,000-barrel-per-day Strathcona refinery. The project, which still requires final approval, is part of majority-owner Exxon Mobil's goal of producing more than 40,000 barrels per day of low-emissions fuels by 2025. Calgary-based Imperial aims by 2024 to construct a hydrotreater and use fossil-fuel derived blue hydrogen to process feedstocks such as canola and soybean oils into 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of renewable diesel, it said.

  • Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future

    Akira Yoshino, a co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work on lithium-ion batteries, can take credit for the upheaval in both the automotive and technology industries. Lithium-ion batteries have provided the first serious competition in a century to fossil fuels and combustion engines for transportation. Now an honorary fellow at Asahi Kasei, the Japanese chemical firm where he has worked for nearly 50 years, Yoshino sees more disruption ahead as transportation and digital technology become one industry, sharing lithium battery technology.

  • Rockwell Automation's Green Roof Helps Milwaukee Manage August Stormwater Overflows

    MILWAUKEE, August 25, 2021, /3BL Media/ - After several days of heavy rains in early August, Rockwell Automation’s 49,000 square-foot green roof helped the city of Milwaukee prevent millions of gal...

  • Be wary of those ‘flying’ snails seen around the North Carolina coast, officials say

    Sea butterflies spotted along NC coast ― and they’re not as gentle as you may think

  • Maersk Makes $1.4 Billion Green Bet on Methanol-Fueled Ships

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest container-shipping line is making a $1.4 billion investment in a greener fleet. A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S has ordered eight new vessels, each costing $175 million, that can be propelled by cleanly made methanol instead of an oil-based fuel. They’re set for delivery from 2024.“We don’t believe in more fossil fuels,” Morten Bo Christiansen, vice president and head of decarbonization, said in an interview. “A lot of our customers are very, very supportive of this.”

  • IKEA Is Now Selling a Hot New Product: Renewable Energy

    The Swedish furniture retailer aims to make buying wind and solar power as easy as buying a couch

  • Caldor Fire threatens Lake Tahoe area with hazardous air quality levels

    Tahoe Vista, California, exceeded the air quality index range on Sunday and continues to report hazardous air quality conditions.

  • The harrowing eruption of Mount Vesuvius — destroying and embalming Pompeii

    On this day in weather history, Mount Vesuvius erupted.

  • Intelligence Assessment On COVID-19 Origin Not Conclusive: Report

    A public version of the report is expected to be released in the coming days.

  • Grizzly charges hiker walking alone in dense fog at Alaska national park, rangers say

    Medical professionals vacationing at the park rushed to help the injured hiker.

  • A Focus on Products and Supply Chain

    NortonLifeLock relaunches Environmental Stewardship program, Part 2

  • Pristine Lake Tahoe shrouded in smoke from threatening fire

    The Caldor Fire erupted over the course of a week into the nation’s No. 1 firefighting priority and was “knocking on the door” of Tahoe, said Thom Porter, California’s state fire chief. A major wildfire has not penetrated the Lake Tahoe Basin since 2007.

  • EPA Dismissed Biden Officials’ Criticism of Auto Emissions Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- White House and other administration officials told the Environmental Protection Agency that its industry-backed plan for tightening auto emissions limits was too lax, but the agency rebuffed those warnings and released the proposal with provisions that could lessen its bite.The discord was revealed in thousands of pages of correspondence, analysis and drafts newly released from an interagency review of the measure the EPA unveiled earlier this month and is set to finalize by the