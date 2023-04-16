U.S. markets closed

Statement from Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

CNW Group

TORONTO, April 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Earlier today all Gateway casino sites across Ontario experienced a system-wide IT outage. We have made the decision to close all locations until further notice as we work to correct the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please follow us on our Facebook pages for updates.

SOURCE Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/16/c6075.html