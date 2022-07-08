U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,899.38
    -3.24 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,338.15
    -46.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,635.31
    +13.96 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.36
    -0.24 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.80
    +2.07 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.90
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0182
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    +0.0930 (+3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0800
    +0.0710 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,744.75
    +87.43 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.11
    -5.56 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Statement - The Government of Canada and air industry continue efforts to reduce congestion at Canadian airports

·5 min read

OTTAWA, ON, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Health, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, the Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, and the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, issued this update today on progress being made by the Government of Canada and industry partners to reduce wait times and congestion at Canadian airports.

Meetings that took place this week

  • On Monday, July 4, Minister Alghabra met with the CEO of Air Canada. They discussed current and planned actions being taken by industry to quickly bring on more employees and to bolster core operations to better respond to the challenges of rapidly increasing demands.

  • On Thursday, July 7, Minister Alghabra was joined by the CEO of Air Canada for a tour of the company's Systems Operation Control Centre.

  • Later that day, the Minister, accompanied by the CEO and staff of WestJet, visited WestJet's operation centre at Terminal 3 at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

  • Transport Canada continues to meet regularly with Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), airports, and airlines alongside the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and NAV CANADA to find solutions to address bottlenecks affecting travel.

Actions taken

The Government of Canada and air industry partners continue to make significant efforts to add resources and streamline processes to ease congestion and help keep travellers moving, including:

CATSA staff:

  • Since April, close to 1,200 CATSA screening officers have been hired across Canada. With this, the number of screening officers at Toronto Pearson International Airport and Vancouver International Airport is now over 100 percent of the targeted requirements for this summer based on projected traffic.

New task force:

  • Prime Minister Trudeau announced on June 25, 2022, the creation of a new task force to improve the processing of passports and immigration applications, as well as to monitor the situation at Canadian airports.

CBSA:

  • CBSA is maximizing officer availability and additional Student Border Services Officers are now at work.

  • The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is working with CBSA to make available additional kiosks and eGates at Toronto Pearson International Airport customs hall areas.

Suspension of mandatory random testing at airports:

  • Mandatory random COVID-19 testing will remain temporarily suspended at all airports, for travellers who qualify as fully vaccinated, until mid-July, when the random testing will return, and tests will be completed outside of the airports.

New resource for passengers:

  • The Canadian Transportation Agency has developed a new information resource to help passengers who are experiencing flight cancellations, delays or lost luggage issues during their travel.

ArriveCAN compliance:

  • On June 27, Transport Canada updated its Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19 to enable the department to impose additional obligations on airlines that have repeated cases of the same flight occurring with high levels of ArriveCAN non-compliance. These additional obligations, including the need to report potential non-compliances shortly after take-off, will support the Public Health Agency of Canada's (PHAC) continuing enforcement efforts on non-compliant travellers, particularly those who refuse to come into compliance.

ArriveCAN improvements:

  • The Government of Canada continues to make improvements to ArriveCAN so it is faster and with additional features for travellers to use.

Progress

The actions we've taken since the beginning of May have yielded some gains:

  • During the week of June 27 to July 3, Canada's airports continued to see about 80 percent of passengers screened by CATSA within 15 minutes, despite higher passenger numbers.

  • Toronto Pearson International Airport, Calgary International Airport and Vancouver International Airport maintained the gains made since the beginning of May, with 79 percent, 90 percent and 85 percent of passengers screened within 15 minutes, respectively.

  • At Montreal Trudeau International Airport, about 70 percent of passengers were screened within 15 minutes. The proportion of passengers waiting 30 minutes or more remains very low, at below two percent.

We are making progress, but challenges remain. A significant number of travellers continue to face travel delays, flight cancellations and issues with airport check-in and baggage services. We continue to take action with air industry partners to reduce the delays in the travel system and update Canadians on our progress.

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/08/c6232.html

Recommended Stories

  • Putin Says New Sanctions Would Be Catastrophic for Global Energy Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Western nations made a mistake by imposing energy sanctions on Russia, and if they persist with further restrictions it will be a catastrophe for global markets, said President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapShinzo Abe's Assassination Will Scar Japa

  • Tesla's Shanghai factory delivered nearly 80,000 vehicles in June

    It turns out Tesla was not kidding about June being its strongest production month ever, at least when it comes to China.

  • Fed hawks signal downshift in U.S. rate hikes after July

    (Reuters) -Two of the Federal Reserve's most vocal hawks on Thursday said they would support another 75 basis-point interest rate increase later this month but a downshift to a slower pace afterward, even as both downplayed the risk of higher borrowing costs pushing the U.S into recession. "I am definitely in support a doing another 75 basis-point hike in July," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said during a discussion with the National Association for Business Economics. "Probably 50 in September," Waller added, "and then after that we can debate whether to go back down to 25s or if inflation just doesn't seem to be going down, we have to do more."

  • Trump left board of his media company ahead of subpoenas, filing shows

    Records show Donald Trump left the board of his social-media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, in June, weeks before the company was subpoenaed by authorities.

  • Watch: Ukraine drops home-made bomb directly into Russian tank hatch

    Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Russian tank by dropping a hand grenade from a drone through its hatch.

  • Elon Musk teases Tesla Robovan concept, confirms he had twins with Neuralink executive

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Elon Musk's teased idea for a Robovan EV, in addition to the Tesla CEO confirming the birth of twins he had with a top Neuralink executive.

  • Recession? What recession? Just don't quit before lunch!

    Jay Baker is not worried about a recession. The chief executive of Jamestown Plastics Inc, which operates a 100-worker plastics factory in western New York state, said before the pandemic he could usually get all the extra hands he needed through a local temp agency.

  • Here's the latest on lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District

    The lawsuit revolves around DeSantis' signed bill which has led to experts speculating about potential tax burdens that could fall on residents of both Orange and Osceola counties.

  • Ford recalls 100,000 U.S. vehicles for fire risks, expands earlier recall

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Friday it is issuing a new recall for 100,000 U.S. hybrid vehicles over fire risks, and expanding an earlier recall after a series of reported fires. Ford said in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and fuel vapor may be released that could accumulate near ignition sources, resulting in a potential under-hood fire. Ford is separately expanding its recall of 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs for under-hood fire risks by another 27,000 U.S. vehicles after five additional fires were reported after its recall of 39,000 vehicles announced in May following 16 fire reports.

  • Fed: 75 basis point rate hike ‘pretty much priced in,’ economist says

    Vanguard Senior International Economist Andrew Patterson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the June jobs report, inflation, labor force participation, rate hike expectations, recessionary risks, Fed policy, and the outlook for the economy.&nbsp;

  • Musk and Tesla May Have a New Futuristic Vehicle

    It is always difficult to know with Elon Musk if he is serious or if he is just having fun being provocative to see the reaction. As if Tesla didn't already have a lot to deal with, Musk probably just added another item to the company's-to-do-list. The charismatic entrepreneur has just dangled the idea of a new model of Tesla vehicle.

  • The dollar is almost equal in value to the euro. Here are the upsides and downsides

    The U.S. dollar has surged relative to the euro. That could hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers.

  • Putin says Russia just starting in Ukraine, peace talks will get harder

    LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had barely got started in Ukraine and dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield, while insisting that Moscow was still open to the idea of peace talks. In a hawkish speech to parliamentary leaders more than four months into the war, Putin said the prospects for any negotiation would grow dimmer the longer the conflict dragged on. Russia accuses the West of waging a proxy war against it by hammering its economy with sanctions and stepping up the supply of advanced weapons to Ukraine.

  • Bond markets show investors concerned ‘about a recession over the next 12 months’: Strategist

    Truist Chief Market Strategist Keith Lerner and Michele Schneider, Marketgauge.com Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education, join Yahoo Finance Liven to discuss how markets are reacting to jobs and labor force participation data, the Fed's rate hikes, recession concerns, and stagflation indicators.

  • Global reaction to killing of Japan's former PM Abe

    Abe, who sought to lift the economy out of chronic deflation with his bold "Abenomics" policies, beef up the military and counter China's growing clout, died at 67. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the assassination of Abe "shocking" and "profoundly disturbing", and described him as a leader of great vision. "Japan has lost a great prime minister, who dedicated his life to his country and worked to ensure order in the world."

  • Historic Cascade of Defaults Is Coming for Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A quarter-trillion dollar pile of distressed debt is threatening to drag the developing world into a historic cascade of defaults.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarStocks Push Lower as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesSri Lanka was the first nation to stop

  • June jobs report: U.S. economy adds 372,000 jobs, unemployment rate steady at 3.6%

    The Labor Department released its latest monthly jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Here were the main metrics from the print, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Visiting a national park soon? Here are 20 essentials you should always pack

    All the camping gear and products you need for your next outdoor trip, including a portable coffee maker, bug spray, a rain jacket and more.

  • Video: Shinzo Abe Fatally Shot During Speech

    Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed by a shooter at a campaign event. Footage shows Mr. Abe – the country’s longest serving leader – giving a speech that was interrupted by two loud bangs. Photo: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

  • Japan’s Shinzo Abe Fatally Shot in the Heart With Homemade Gun

    Kyodo News via APHOKKAIDO, Japan—Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at close range in a brazen assassination on Friday.Police immediately arrested a suspect at the campaign rally with what looked like a bizarre homemade firearm. The alleged attacker, named by police as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, previously served in the Japanese navy, according to a local report.Abe, 67, was conscious as he was rushed away from the scene, but his condition deteriorated rapidly and within hours, the st