U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.86
    -116.96 (-2.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,392.79
    -880.00 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,340.02
    -414.20 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.28
    -50.57 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.47
    -1.04 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.50
    +20.70 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0094 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0189 (-1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4200
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,178.32
    -1,015.80 (-3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.44
    -26.16 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Statement - Government of Canada and airport and airline partners making progress on reducing traveller wait times at Canada's major airports

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, and the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, issued this statement today to provide an update on progress being made by the Government of Canada and industry partners to reduce wait times at Canadian airports:

"The Government of Canada recognizes the impact that significant wait times at some Canadian airports are having on travellers. We continue to work with airports, airlines, baggage handlers, and other partners to implement solutions to reduce delays as we approach the summer peak season.

"Our efforts are having a positive impact. Current traveller wait times at major Canadian airports are decreasing.

"Today, the Government of Canada is also announcing that Mandatory randomized testing will be temporarily suspended at all airports between Saturday, June 11 and Thursday, June 30, 2022. Unvaccinated travellers will still be tested on-site. As of July 1, all testing, including for unvaccinated travellers, will be performed off-site.

"This expanded measure builds upon action currently underway by the Government of Canada and the air industry, including:

  • Regular meetings of Transport Canada (TC), the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), and key industry partners to find solutions to address bottlenecks at pre-board security screening and pre-clearance departure checkpoints, and customs halls.

  • Hiring of CATSA screening officers continues. Since April, 865 CATSA screening officers have been hired across Canada. CBSA is also maximizing officer availability and additional Student Border Services Officers are now at work.

  • Prioritizing the issuance of Transportation Security Clearances and Restricted Area Identity Cards for CATSA screening officers to expedite the hiring process and build immediate capacity.

  • CBSA and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority are making available additional kiosks at Toronto Pearson International Airport customs hall areas.

  • Increasing communication with travellers and stakeholders through social media, signage and multimedia screens to better prepare them for the pre-boarding screening and arrival processing requirements and facilitate a smoother passage in and out of airports.

"Travellers are reminded that the use of ArriveCAN before coming to the airport helps remove unnecessary delays. PHAC is adding additional staff on select days at airports to verify that travellers have completed their ArriveCAN submissions on arrival and further inform air travellers about the importance of the mandatory requirements. PHAC staff will assist travellers in completing ArriveCAN if they were unable to do so.

"We recognize that there is still work to be done, particularly for international arrivals at our largest airports, and we will continue to work with all orders of governments and partners to reduce the delays in the travel system."

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/10/c1199.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We’re in a radically different world’: A chief investment officer at Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater says stocks will crash another 25% if Fed stays on its current course

    Bridgewater’s co–chief investment officer said the U.S. economy could slow down further.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Democrats lose the midterms

    It now seems apparent there won't be enough of an improvement in inflation by the fall to save the Democrats in the midterm elections.

  • Biden sets standards for building out national EV charging network

    The White House today announced new steps to meet President Biden’s goal to build out its planned network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along America’s highways and in rural communities.

  • What Wall Street is saying about May's shocking inflation report

    Inflation rose 8.6% in May, marking the quickest pace of price increases across the U.S. economy in 40 years. Here's what Wall Street is saying about Friday's data.

  • Yellen’s humility on inflation is refreshing: Former FDIC chair

    Former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair writes that was refreshing that in a recent CNN interview, Janet Yellen, the first female U.S. Treasury Secretary, said that she had been wrong in her early predictions that inflation would be transitory.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Aide Says Country Needs Weapons Faster

    (Bloomberg) -- Baltic leaders lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin for comments suggesting that his war aims compared with his nation’s 18th-century imperial expansionism under Czar Peter the Great. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingSony PlayStation’s New God

  • The Biden administration ‘is deeply divided’ over China policy: Expert

    China Beige Book International Managing Director Shehzad Qazi joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Chinese market regulations in its tech crackdown, the denied Ant Group IPO, the country's zero-COVID and lockdown policies, U.S. tariffs, Taiwan, and stabilizing international markets.

  • Biden blasts ‘ripoff’ by shipping companies, attacks Exxon as inflation hits a fresh 40-year high

    President Joe Biden talks again about his administration's efforts to help Americans deal with inflation, as he gives a speech at the Port of Los Angeles.

  • El-Erian Warns Inflation Has Yet to Peak as Energy Prices Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian, who almost a year ago accurately forecast that elevated US inflation would be persistent, says it hasn’t peaked. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesThe closely followed bond-ma

  • General Staff: Entire Russian unit refuses to take part in hostilities after suffering losses in Kharkiv Oblast

    ANASTASIIA KALATUR - FRIDAY, 10 JUNE 2022, 06:53 The personnel of a motor rifle brigade from the 1st Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces has refused to continue to take part in the war in Ukraine after suffering losses during fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharkiv Oblast.

  • Trump’s Truth Social Is Banning Users Who Post About Jan. 6 Hearings, According to Reports

    The irony is rich: Truth Social, Donald Trump’s Twitter copycat claiming it is “free from political discrimination,” has reportedly banned users who posted information from Thursday’s congressional hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — in which the former president is a key focus. That’s according to several posts on Twitter by […]

  • Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed by former President Donald Trump, after the Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The current exterior color scheme on the presidential aircraft, known as Air Force One when the president is on board, is white with two shades of blue and dates back to President John F. Kennedy's administration.

  • Kremlin may try to ‘freeze’ war in Ukraine – military intelligence

    Russia has the economic resources to continue its war against Ukraine at its current pace for a year, after which the Kremlin might try to “freeze” the conflict, Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Vadym Skibitsky has said in an interview with UK newspaper the Guardian.

  • Biden looking to address oil refinery capacity, White House adviser says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden is looking at ways to bring in more oil supplies amid rising energy costs, including working to address oil refinery capacity, White House economic adviser Cecelia Rouse said on Friday. "He is looking for what he can do administratively, whether that's working with oil companies and refineries asking them, 'We recognize your back capacity challenges - what can we do to help you maintain your refining capacity and bring more oil online?'" Rouse, chair of the White House Council on Economic Advisers, said in an interview with CNN. The White House is considering proposals that would tax oil and gas windfall profits, a U.S. official said last week.

  • Niacaragua authorizes entry of Russian troops, planes, ships

    The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has authorized Russian troops, planes and ships to deploy to Nicaragua for purposes of training, law enforcement or emergency response. In a decree published this week, and confirmed by Russia on Thursday, Ortega will allow Russian troops to carry out law enforcement duties, “humanitarian aid, rescue and search missions in emergencies or natural disasters.” The Nicaraguan government also authorized the presence of small contingents of Russian troops for “exchange of experiences and training.”

  • Persistent Inflation Drags on U.S. Stocks

    May’s inflation data injected renewed volatility into stock and bond markets as investors assessed how much more aggressive the Fed may have to be to put a cap on price pressures.

  • Wartime land grabs tend to end badly for tyrants, historian warns

    With the Kremlin now openly saying it wants to annex several occupied regions of Ukraine, expanding the borders of the Russian state, Russian historian Andrey Zubov in a column for NV says that in the past such land grabs have tended to spell doom for the tyrants who attempted them.

  • The Ukraine War Is Becoming Putin's Vietnam

    As the war in Ukraine drags into its fourth month with no end in sight, a number of observers are beginning to ask, “Will the West grow tired of supporting Ukraine?” Some commentators have opined that “time is on Putin’s side,” and that the fierce response of NATO and other global democracies will gradually wane in the face of economic challenges stemming from inflation, Russia’s choking off of Ukrainian agrarian and hydrocarbon products from the global economy, internal political divisions (especially in the U.S.), and issue fatigue as the relentless 24/7 news cycle moves on. Time is more on the side of Ukraine and the west than on Putin, and as the year wears on this will become more apparent.

  • U.S. annual inflation posts largest gain in nearly 41 years as food, gasoline prices soar

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of food soared, leading to the largest annual increase in nearly 40-1/2 years, suggesting that the Federal Reserve could continue with its 50 basis points interest rate hikes through September to combat inflation. High inflation also poses a political risk for President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party heading into the mid-term elections in November. "The Fed might still raise policy rates 'just' 50 basis points next week, but it could easily ratchet up the pace beyond then if inflation keeps surprising to the high side."

  • GOP House Candidate Backed by Party Leadership Said Hitler Is ‘The Kind of Leader We Need’

    Carl Paladino, who is supported by Rep. Elise Stefanik, also shared conspiracy theories that the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde were false flags