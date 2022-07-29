Statement - The Government of Canada and industry continue efforts to reduce wait times and congestion at Canadian airports
OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Health, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, the Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, and the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, issued this update today on progress being made by the Government of Canada and industry partners to reduce traveller wait times at Canadian airports.
Latest data
Passenger security screening wait times
From July 25-28, 86 percent of passengers were screened within 15 minutes by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA). It improved from 81 percent the previous week of July 18-24.
Passenger travel volumes
Arrivals
For the week of July 18-24:
Departures
For the week of July 18-24:
Metering (holding) of aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport
The number of aircraft being held on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International Airport has decreased significantly since early May.
Flight cancellations and delays
The performance at Canada's four largest airports in relation to flight cancellations and delays has improved over recent weeks, apart from Montréal-Trudeau International Airport where the situation remains stable. However, the proportions of delays and cancellations are still higher, compared to 2019.
Collaborating with air industry partners
Minister Alghabra continues to meet with senior leadership at airports and airlines of all sizes across the country to ensure ongoing collaboration that will help reduce delays and keep travellers moving. This week, the Minister met with the leadership of the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport and Porter Airlines to discuss the recovery of the sector. The Minister also had similar meetings last week with senior officials from the Edmonton, Vancouver, Kamloops and Prince George airports.
Transport Canada continues to meet regularly with airports and airlines alongside CATSA, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and NAV CANADA to find solutions to address bottlenecks affecting travel.
Increasing staffing for security screening and customs processing
Since April, more than 1,600 CATSA screening officers have been hired across Canada.
CBSA is making more border services officers available at the most congested airports, has temporarily re-hired retired officers and has hired additional student border services officers.
Streamlining customs processing at Toronto Pearson International Airport
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority and CBSA are adding 10 new eGates and 30 more primary inspection kiosks at Toronto Pearson International Airport by the end of this week. CBSA continues to monitor and prepare for peak arrival times to maximize efficiencies.
Information resource for passengers experiencing flight delays, cancellations and lost or delayed baggage
The Canadian Transportation Agency developed an information resource to help passengers who are experiencing issues during their travel. This guide provides answers to many frequently asked travel questions and advises passengers of their rights under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations should their flights be delayed or cancelled, or in the event their baggage is lost, damaged or delayed.
We also expect airlines to increase communication with passengers in advance when their flights are delayed or cancelled.
Improving ArriveCAN
Travellers arriving at the following airports can save time by choosing to use the optional Advance CBSA Declaration feature, in ArriveCAN, to submit their customs and immigration declaration in advance of arrival:
This feature will also be expanded to other international airports in the coming months.
Early usage data shows that it is 30 percent faster at the kiosk when travellers use ArriveCAN to declare in advance – shaving approximately 40 seconds off a 2-minute transaction. With the thousands of travellers arriving in Canada through the airports each day, the use of the Advance CBSA Declaration option in ArriveCAN has the potential of saving hours of processing time.
