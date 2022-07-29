Statement - The Government of Canada and industry continue efforts to reduce wait times and congestion at Canadian airports

Reuters

Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd is "actively" looking at options to replace its ageing fleet of 22 Airbus SE A330 widebodies and is also starting to examine next-generation freighter planes, the company's president told Reuters. The carrier, which has been profitable during much of the pandemic because of a shift to cargo services, is now starting to gear up for a rebound in passenger travel when Taiwan lifts quarantine rules for arrivals. China Airlines is looking to phase out its A330s, a mainstay on regional routes, as it modernises its fleet to reduce emissions and cut its fuel bill, President Kao Shing-Hwang said in a written interview.