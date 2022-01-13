U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,722.34
    -4.01 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,437.11
    +146.79 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,102.91
    -85.49 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,181.95
    +5.89 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.38
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    -10.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1456
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7340
    +0.0090 (+0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1270
    -0.5390 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,187.93
    -372.60 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.46
    -11.11 (-1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,549.10
    -2.62 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JOBS:

Another 230,000 Americans filed new jobless claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

Statement - Government of Canada welcomes Council of Canadian Academies' report Building a Resilient Canada

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, issued the following statement:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, we thank the Council of Canadian Academies and the Expert Panel on Disaster Resilience in a Changing Climate for their report, Building a Resilient Canada.

This report highlights the urgency of improving our response to climate change related extreme weather events. Over the course of the last year, wildfires, flooding, heat waves, and winter storms ravaged our communities and our economy. Despite taking strong action to fight climate change, existing changes to global temperatures will result in increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events, which disrupt lives, cause damage to critical infrastructure, and impact our supply chains.

Canadians expect their government to respond accordingly to this mounting threat. As demonstrated in the Speech from the Throne, and Ministerial Mandate letters, and the creation of a standalone Emergency Preparedness portfolio, we are committing to bold climate action, and to strengthening Canada's integrated approach to emergency management.

Throughout the last two years, we've supported Canadians through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and with the historic and devastating impacts of climate-related disasters. During this time, it's become even more clear that there is a need for stronger collaboration and partnerships, alongside a more complete all-hazard risk assessment to inform emergency management decisions.

We welcome and support the core findings of the Council's report, including that climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction need to be better integrated. The Government of Canada is committing to stronger knowledge sharing and collaboration practices, and greater collaboration between our organizations - including in the fields of climate change and emergency management. We are also ensuring that Canadians have access the information they need to make informed decisions, and to reduce their disaster risk.

We are already engaged in the process of improving our collaboration and integration across government. More specifically, we are pursuing a number of measures with a view to improving the resiliency of Canadians in the face of the rising frequency and costs of climate related disasters. This includes:

  • Engaging with provincial, territorial and municipal governments, Indigenous Peoples, the emergency management community, and other key partners and stakeholders to develop Canada's first ever National Adaptation Strategy(NAS). The NAS represents a shared vision for climate resilience in Canada. It will provide a framework for concrete action by setting clear goals and indicators to measure progress, will strengthen the business case for adaptation, and will identify opportunities for increased collaboration;

  • Working with provinces and territories, Indigenous Peoples, municipalities, and the emergency management community to implement the Emergency Management Strategy to help Canada better prevent, mitigate, predict, prepare for, respond to, and recover from weather-related emergencies and disasters;

  • Developing a National Risk Profile to enhance whole-of-society collaboration and governance to strengthen resilience and to improve understanding of disaster risk in all sectors of our communities;

  • Advancing flood hazard mapping in areas at high risk of flooding, and co-funding flood mitigation projects through the National Disaster Mitigation Program

  • Setting up a Task Force on Flood Insurance and Relocation to assess viable flood insurance arrangements and measures to support potential relocation;

  • Launching a review of the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program to ensure there is an updated, sustainable system available to provinces and territories for disaster recovery and for the safety and well-being of Canadians;

  • Integrating climate resilience into the National Building Code and conducting research to factor climate resilience into the design of buildings; and

  • Providing funding for infrastructure projects through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, to help communities better withstand the potential impacts of hazards.

This work is interconnected, and as we begin to finalize the National Adaptation Strategy and implement key components of the Emergency Management Strategy, we remain committed to transparency and to making the data that informs our strategic direction available to everyone. We will continue to help Canadians whose jobs and lives are affected when disasters strike, help communities deal with the realities of increased climate-related risks and disasters, and ultimately, increase our resiliency to the impacts of climate change.

We thank the Council of Canadian Academies and its panel for the insights shared in this report, and look forward to working closely with experts across the emergency management and climate change adaptation fields to realize our shared goal of a more resilient and climate- adapted Canada."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/13/c9850.html

Recommended Stories

  • Turbine Collapse Spurs TransAlta to Rebuild Canada Wind Farm

    (Bloomberg) -- A Canadian renewable-power company will replace foundations at a New Brunswick wind farm after engineers determined a turbine collapse in October stemmed from design flaws.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccin

  • People Behind CSR at Cisco: Inspiration to Action, Stepping Toward Climate Solutions

    By Stacey Faucett

  • Tesla Strikes Battery-Metal Deal in Push to Ensure Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. agreed to purchase nickel supplies from miner Talon Metals Corp. as an expected surge in demand spurs automakers to secure access to battery metals and other electric-car parts.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid

  • Why Are Evofem Biosciences Shares Rising On Wednesday?

    Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares are trading higher after the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the U.S. Department of Labor issued updated guidance related to contraceptive access. The new guidance specifies that most insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) must provide coverage, with no out-of-pocket costs to women, for FDA-approved contraceptive products, like Phexxi, prescribed by healthcare providers. "We believe this is a huge step forward toward ens

  • Activists behind Shell climate verdict target 30 multinationals

    The Dutch wing of environmental group Friends of the Earth, which won a landmark court victory against Royal Dutch Shell last year, is targeting 30 major corporate emitters of greenhouse gases in a campaign launched on Thursday. Milieudefensie has set its sights on large companies with legal bases in the Netherlands, where a court ruled in May that Shell must reduce its environmental footprint. A failure to do so may result in legal action, said Peer de Rijk, policy officer at Milieudefensie.

  • Congress will ban lawmakers' stock trading 'with or without' Pelosi's help, lobbyist vows

    There could be momentum in Congress in the coming months to limit or even ban lawmakers from trading stocks while in office.

  • Bill cutting customers' savings from solar advances in Florida

    Florida senators on a panel were apprehensive but voted 6-2 to advance SB 1024, a bill intended to restrict the expansion of rooftop solar in Florida.SB 1024 would lower utility savings for Floridians using rooftop solar panels by reducing how much utilities pay solar users to buy back their excess energy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: At least two senators who voted yes said they would vote no at full vote u

  • Grupo Modelo Partners With WestRock and Grupo Gondi in Transition to CanCollar® Eco Packaging, Eliminating Over 100 Tons of Plastic Waste

    January 7, 2022 /3BL Media/ - In a partnership with WestRock and Grupo Gondi, Grupo Modelo is investing roughly 4 million dollars in the sustainable, fiber-based CanCollar® Eco solution in Quintana...

  • Microsoft invests $50 million in alcohol-to-jet fuel biorefinery

    Microsoft is investing $50 million in a LanzaJet facility in Georgia that will produce jet fuel from ethanol next year, LanzaJet said. Renewable aviation fuel accounted for less than 0.1% of current global jet fuel demand of about 330 million tonnes in 2019, investment bank Jefferies said last year. Governments and investors are trying to boost incentives to produce lower-carbon emitting jet fuel.

  • Mexico says has 'no bias' on possible buyers for Citigroup assets

    Mexico's government has "no bias" on potential buyers for the assets of Citigroup that the U.S. bank is selling in Mexico, with both international and domestic bidders welcome, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Wednesday. Citigroup said on Tuesday it was selling its consumer banking operations in Mexico, and Ramirez told Reuters in an interview the process would be open to all. "Both national and foreign (bidders) with a presence in Mexico and outside of Mexico," he said.

  • Invenergy Announces Approximately $3 Billion Investment From Blackstone Infrastructure Partners to Accelerate Renewable Development Activities

    NEW YORK, CHICAGO, and MONTRÉAL, January 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) announced that funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners have entered into a definitive agreeme...

  • Rock salt vs. brine: Which is better for pre-treating roads?

    During a winter storm, you can see many snow plows and road crews working to clear the roads with rock salt or salt brine. Which one is more beneficial?

  • Supreme Court clears way for liberal group to depose Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

    In a little over 24 hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lost before three courts.

  • House Leaders Near Agreement on Stalled China Competition Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing to move forward on a China competitiveness bill that would authorize billions of dollars in funding to bolster U.S. research and development as well as aid for the domestic semiconductor industry, according to a leadership aide.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly St

  • White House will meet execs from Apple, Amazon, IBM to discuss software security

    The White House will meet executives from leading tech firms, including Alphabet-owned Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc, on Thursday to discuss software security after the United States suffered several major cyberattacks last year. In December, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sent a letter to chief executives of tech firms after the discovery of a security vulnerability in open-source software called Log4j that organizations around the world use to log data in their applications. In the letter, Sullivan noted that such open source software is broadly used and maintained by volunteers and is a " key national security concern."

  • National Grid Wins Two EEI Awards for Emergency Response

    WALTHAM, Mass., January 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) has announced National Grid as a recipient of EEI’s Emergency Response Award and Emergency Recovery Award. Present...

  • Biden's $2 trillion spending bill just 'on pause': Cabinet official

    The months-long Biden administration push to pass a $2 trillion spending bill still has a chance of succeeding, said US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh in a new interview with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday.

  • Climate Swings Help Endangered Salmon Return to California Creeks for the First Time in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Endangered Coho salmon are returning to Marin County, California, creeks this winter where they’ve long been absent, thanks to intense rains that scientists say will become more frequent as the state swings between climate-driven drought and deluge. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating

  • McConnell says Biden speech was 'incoherent, incorrect and beneath his office'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday offered a blistering rebuke of President Biden's speech in Georgia, in which the president pushed for voting rights and changing the legislative filibuster, saying that it was "abandoning rational persuasion for pure demagoguery.""Look, I've known, liked and personally respected Joe Biden for many years. I did not recognize the man at the podium yesterday. ... The president's rant, rant...

  • Offshore wind giant takes bigger stake in Mass. project

    Iberdrola's Avangrid Renewables unit has taken full ownership of Commonwealth Wind, the 1,200-megawatt project selected by the Baker administration in December to move forward.