STATEMENT FROM THE GREATER TORONTO AIRPORTS AUTHORITY

·1 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - This holiday season, helping passengers travel safely to and from their destinations is the Greater Toronto Airports Authority's (GTAA) top priority.

Greater Toronto Airports Authority logo (CNW Group/Greater Toronto Airports Authority)
Greater Toronto Airports Authority logo (CNW Group/Greater Toronto Airports Authority)

Today's travel volumes at Pearson were as expected, and we've planned accordingly throughout the weekend; however, airlines remain affected by the weather over Western Canada and the U.S. and are still working to recover their operations.

The GTAA understands WestJet's decision to cancel all operations for Ottawa, Montreal, London, Kitchener and Hamilton for December 23, and both inbound and outbound flights to Toronto Pearson on that day. It is critical during the holidays that our partners continue to make every effort to address staffing provisions and crew allocations to deal with ongoing weather disruptions.

All travellers to Pearson should check their flights status and follow air carrier advice.

