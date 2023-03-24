Statement from Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, following a bilateral meeting with the Honourable Joe Biden, President of the United States of America

OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - "It is with great pride that we have welcomed President Biden and Dr. Biden to Canada this afternoon. Canada's history is interwoven with that of our closest neighbour—as partners and allies in the face of a world filled with challenges, complexities and pressing global concerns. What endures is a relationship of resilience, support and engagement.

Our initial meeting allowed us to touch upon important issues impacting both countries, including the shared challenges facing the Arctic, the importance of reconciliation, and the people to people ties that connect our two countries. This visit to Ottawa by the U.S. President allows Canada to reaffirm our joint commitment to collaboration and co-operation."

