Statement from Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, following a bilateral meeting with the Honourable Joe Biden, President of the United States of America

CNW Group

OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - "It is with great pride that we have welcomed President Biden and Dr. Biden to Canada this afternoon. Canada's history is interwoven with that of our closest neighbour—as partners and allies in the face of a world filled with challenges, complexities and pressing global concerns. What endures is a relationship of resilience, support and engagement.

Our initial meeting allowed us to touch upon important issues impacting both countries, including the shared challenges facing the Arctic, the importance of reconciliation, and the people to people ties that connect our two countries. This visit to Ottawa by the U.S. President allows Canada to reaffirm our joint commitment to collaboration and co-operation."

  • Japan's factory activity contracts for fifth month - PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month in March as output and new orders remained under pressure, a survey showed on Friday, suggesting the economic recovery is fragile as global demand slows. However, service-sector activity expanded for a seventh straight month and rose at the fastest pace in over nine years as the squeeze from the coronavirus pandemic eased. The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at a seasonally adjusted 48.6 in March, from a final 47.7 in the previous month.

  • SC Senate OKs bill barring 'foreign adversary' land holdings

    South Carolina's Republican-controlled Senate passed a bill Thursday that would bar citizens of “foreign adversary” nations from buying property in the state, an anti-espionage measure that critics fear will chill overseas investments over outsize concerns. The measure approved Thursday by a 31-5 vote would apply to citizens of so-called adversarial countries on a U.S. Department of Commerce list that currently includes China, Russia, Cuba, Iran and North Korea. The bill is one of numerous like-minded measures that have arisen across the country after a suspected Chinese spy balloon recently floated over U.S. territory and was brought down off the South Carolina coast.

  • New study shows just how big Obamacare was for minorities

    Medicaid expansion is reducing inequities in U.S. health insurance coverage, a new report finds.

  • ‘Gerbil banking’ preceded the Great Depression. We’re seeing it again today

    Big banks are attracting more deposits–and putting money back into failing banks. A similar system existed in the run-up to the Great Depression.

  • Coinbase stock plunges on possible SEC legal action over securities laws

    The SEC warned the largest US crypto exchange about a possible enforcement action. Coinbase said SEC "has not been fair or reasonable."

  • Coinbase Furious as SEC Suggests It Will Take Enforcement Action

    Announcing the news, a punchy blog post from the exchange said: "We asked the SEC for reasonable crypto rules for Americans. We got legal threats instead."

  • House GOP fails to override Biden veto of ESG investing ban

    The U.S. House failed Thursday to override President Joe Biden's first veto — of a Republican-led bill that would have banned the consideration of environmental, social or governance issues in retirement and other investment decisions. The standoff was a first test of the strength of the new Republican majority in the House as it confronts the Democratic president in the White House. House Republicans had succeeded in passing the legislation through Congress last month, part of their agenda to undo so-called “woke” government policies that strive to bring new ways of thinking about social and environmental issues with equity and accountability.

  • TikTok CEO says it wasn't 'spying' when ByteDance employees surveilled journalists

    At Thursday's House hearing, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced a barrage of questions over concerns that data collected on U.S. users might be vulnerable to surveillance by China. Chew's response to one of those questions in particular likely dug the company's hole even deeper when it comes to building trust with Washington. Citing reporting from Forbes, later confirmed by the company itself, Florida Rep. Neal Dunn asked Chew if TikTok parent company ByteDance has spied on American citizens.

  • Live blog: Lawmakers say TikTok 'beholden' to Beijing as CEO Shou Chew testifies before Congress

    TikTok CEO Shou Chew will appear before the House Commerce Committee on March 23 for what is expected to be an explosive hearing about the app's future.

  • Coinbase Shares Tumble After SEC Threatens Lawsuit

    Coinbase shares fell almost 20% Thursday morning after the company revealed it had received a Wells notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission, a sign of future legal action.

  • Unions Balk at Biden Plan for Mineral Trade Deals With EU, Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- US labor unions are pushing back on White House efforts to allow European Union and Japanese firms mining and processing critical minerals to tap some of the lucrative subsidies available in the Biden administration’s massive climate law, fearing the move will sap American jobs.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace Chin

  • SEC moves to sue Coinbase over asset listings and staking, company sees ‘retaliation’

    The agency issued a Wells Notice alleging securities law violations. Coinbase says it will go to court.

  • NC approves Medicaid expansion, reversing long opposition

    A Medicaid expansion deal in North Carolina received final legislative approval on Thursday, capping a decade of debate over whether the closely politically divided state should accept the federal government's coverage for hundreds of thousands of low-income adults. When Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, a longtime expansion advocate, signs the bill, it should leave 10 states in the U.S. that haven't adopted expansion.

  • Biden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration unveiled tight restrictions on new operations in China by chipmakers that get federal funds to build in the US, potentially hampering efforts to expand in the world’s largest semiconductor arena.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFirst Republic R

  • Coinbase's Landmark Supreme Court Hearing Breaks New Ground for Crypto

    While the actual litigation has very little to do with crypto, as the case is about the use of arbitration clauses, a crypto company is resolving a broader business issue.

  • 2 employees of town near planned Ford truck plant indicted

    Two employees of a rural Tennessee town that resisted a takeover attempt by the state after Ford Motor Co. announced plans to build an electric truck plant nearby have been charged with the theft of town funds and official misconduct, officials said Wednesday. Reva Marshall, the former finance officer for the town of Mason, and Michele Scott, Mason's human resources manager, have been indicted by grand juries in two counties, the Tennessee Comptroller's Office said in a news release and an investigative report. In a report released Wednesday, investigators also questioned tens of thousands of dollars in credit card transactions and reimbursements by town employees.

  • Biden, Trudeau Meeting to Focus on Ukraine and Canada’s Defense Strategy

    OTTAWA— President Biden made his first visit to Canada as president Thursday for talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that are expected to focus on the war in Ukraine and a U.S. push for Canada to bolster its northern defenses and spend more on its military. White House officials said Mr. Biden is eager to discuss with Mr. Trudeau ways to strengthen the two nations’ joint defense of North American airspace through the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or Norad.

  • Army Corps further delays decision on Great Lakes oil tunnel

    A federal review of plans for a Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel will take more than a year longer than originally planned, officials said Thursday, likely delaying completion of the project — if approved — until 2030 or later. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had intended to release a draft report later this year on how the proposed tunnel beneath Michigan's Straits of Mackinac would affect the environment. Enbridge Energy wants it to house a section of its Line 5 oil pipeline that crosses the bottom of the straits connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

  • Factbox-Why a broad US TikTok ban is unlikely to take effect soon

    Adding to the perception, last week the company said the Biden administration had demanded TikTok's owners divest their stakes in the popular video app or face a possible ban. It is unclear how the Biden administration might implement such a ban, if it chose to move forward with a plan, but if history is any guide, a prohibition is unlikely to take effect any time soon. Citing national security concerns, then-President Donald Trump told reporters he planned to ban TikTok in July 2020, threatening to shut it down if it could not be sold by its Chinese owner Bytedance to a U.S. buyer.

  • Japan's Kishida pledges aid for Ukraine-backing Poland

    Japan's prime minister pledged Wednesday to provide Poland with development support to help the European country assist neighboring Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia's invasion. Polish Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Warsaw a day after Kishida made a surprise visit to Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.