STATEMENT: On Human Rights Day, U.S. Government Should Stop Persecuting Unvaccinated Federal Employees

1
·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of Human Rights Day (12/10), Feds for Medical Freedom President Marcus Thornton released the following statement asking U.S. officials to end the federal vaccine mandates that conflict with the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations in 1948:

Feds for Medical Freedom calls on U.S. government to end federal vaccine mandates

"Human Rights Day is an international recognition of the inalienable rights granted to every human being on this planet. It is also a time to reflect on the many ways in which governments across the world threaten or trample on these rights, and how we can all work to correct injustices.

"Feds for Medical Freedom represents thousands of U.S. federal employees and contractors who have chosen not to be vaccinated or disclose their vaccination status for COVID-19. Some of us made this choice based on deeply held religious convictions; others because they believe in bodily autonomy and medical privacy.

"In response to asserting our rights, the U.S. government has acted by firing many of our members (and many likeminded individuals unaffiliated with our organization), reducing their compensation, demoting or transferring them to undesirable positions, and by creating a hostile and demeaning workforce for all unvaccinated employees. Some of our members have been added to new databases and watchlists. Others have had security clearances permanently revoked. Those who have dared to file whistleblower complaints face swift and harsh reprisal.

"This administration's treatment of its own civil servants constitutes a disregard for human rights and the values it purports to represent. Rather than issuing more empty proclamations on Human Right's Day, the administration should take real action to affirm human rights by rescinding its unscientific and illiberal executive order mandating COVID vaccinations for the men and women serving their country.  Furthermore, it should apologize to those who have been subjected to harassment and abuse, withdraw all COVID vaccination requirements, reverse any disciplinary actions taken regarding vaccination status, and commit itself to championing human rights in this country, rather than trampling them."

Media Contact: Alex Weintz; 914.282.3229; aweintz@amberintegrated.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-on-human-rights-day-us-government-should-stop-persecuting-unvaccinated-federal-employees-301697350.html

SOURCE Feds for Medical Freedom

