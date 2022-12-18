U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,852.36
    -43.39 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,920.46
    -281.76 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,705.41
    -105.11 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.42
    -11.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.50
    -1.61 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    +15.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0574
    -0.0060 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9970
    -1.7430 (-1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,755.36
    +75.56 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    -15.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Statement for International Migrants Day

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, issued the following statement:

"At no point in history has international human mobility been more relevant to nations around the world. As a country with a strong immigrant population, Canada knows that the benefits of global migration are immense. Immigrants and refugees from across the world have played a vital role in shaping our country, enriching our society and communities, and contributing significantly to our long-term economic growth by boosting innovation, entrepreneurship as well as our international trade.

"While many people migrate in a safe and orderly fashion, others face harsh conditions and threats to their well-being. Migrant smuggling and human trafficking expose migrants to violence and even death. This is why we are committed to continuing to work collaboratively with the international community to promote well-managed migration and to protect the rights of migrants.

"As a champion of the Global Compact for Migration, Canada continues to work with like-minded countries and stakeholders to promote safe, orderly and well-managed migration systems, and deter irregular migration. We also remain committed to supporting other states and their efforts in the settlement and integration of newcomers, while advocating for balanced and evidence-based narratives about migration. These are all key elements to building social cohesion, safeguarding community well-being, and boosting economic development and innovation.

"On this International Migrants Day, we invite all Canadians to join us in recognizing the invaluable social and economic contributions that migrants make to our society each and every day—but also to consider the struggles they face. Together, we can build a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous world that leaves no one behind."

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/18/c0598.html

