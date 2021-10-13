U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

Statement from Minister Bill Blair

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement on the re-opening of the U.S. land border for vaccinated Canadian travelers:

"The Government of Canada welcomes the news that the U.S. is opening its land border to vaccinated Canadian travelers starting in November. Our two governments have worked closely since the beginning of the pandemic to slow the spread of COVID-19, and today's announcement is one more step toward returning to normal.

Canadians and Americans are inextricably linked by our geography and history, and this pandemic has shown just how important it is for us to stand together in times of crisis. I want to thank Canadians and Americans who have followed public health advice for getting us to the position in which we can re-open our borders. We continue to closely monitor the progress of COVID-19 and will work with our partners in the U.S. to ensure the safety, security and well-being of our respective countries.

Though life is slowly returning to normal, it is important to remember that the pandemic is ongoing, and we must continue to take precautions and follow public health advice while traveling outside the country, as well as here at home, to ensure we finish the fight against COVID-19, rebuild our economy, and return to life as it was before.

We announced earlier this month that starting October 30, Canadians will need to be fully vaccinated to travel within Canada by plane, and by VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains. We encourage all eligible Canadians who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated at their earliest availability."

For up-to-date information on travel restrictions, requirements, and responsibilities, please visit Travel.gc.ca.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

