Statement from Minister Champagne on the launch of the Artemis I mission

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, made the following statement:

Canadian Space Agency (CNW Group/Canadian Space Agency)

"Today's launch of NASA's Artemis I mission is paving the way to send humans back to the Moon and beyond, marking the beginning of a new chapter in space exploration.

Canada is proud to play an important role in the Artemis program.

Under this historic initiative, a Canadian astronaut will be on board Artemis II as part of a crew set to travel to the Moon's orbit in 2024. This will mark the first time a Canadian travels to deep space.

Through our country's contribution of Canadarm3 to the Lunar Gateway, a cornerstone of the Artemis program, Canadian companies and researchers are also providing smart innovations, cutting‑edge technologies, and world-leading science to this exciting project.

These historic missions should inspire young Canadians to become the next generation of scientists, engineers, and explorers.

Fifty years after the end of the Apollo program, humanity is going back to the Moon, and Canada is in the front seat of this thrilling journey."

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/16/c7515.html

